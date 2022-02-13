"I do not understand that" - Glenn Hoddle blames Manchester United star for his role in Southampton draw

Former England manager Glenn Hoddle has slammed David de Gea for allowing Southampton's goal during Manchester United's 1-1 Premier League draw on Saturday. Hoddle believes the Spaniard should have saved Che Adams' shot.

United took the lead against Southampton, thanks to a goal from Jadon Sancho in the 21st minute. The Red Devils dominated the first half, but failed to build on heir laid. Ralf Rangnick's side paid the price for their profligacy in the attacking third when Adams equalised proceedings in the 48th minute.

However, Hoddle criticised De Gea for his weak attempt to save Adams' shot. He thinks the Spaniard could have prevented the goal had he used his hands rather than his feet.

"It's a really good finish, and I thought to myself he must have curled that round De Gea. Until I saw it again, what De Gea's going with his feet for, in those circumstances, I do not know. He makes a lot of good saves with his feet, De Gea, from reactions, from about the six-yard box if it's a corner," Hoddle told BT Sport as per the Express.

"Why on earth he's going with his feet for at that angle, I do not understand that as a goalkeeper. If he lays down, lays his legs down on the near post and goes across, he saves it."

Manchester United's draw with Southampton was their second consecutive 1-1 stalemate in the Premier League. The result left them in fifth place in the league table, behind fourth-placed West Ham United on goal difference.

Southampton Manager Ralph Hasenhüttl shares his thoughts on Manchester United 🗣 "It's not a big secret that when they lose the ball the reverse gears are not the best from everyone."

Manchester United's wastefulness in front of goal is a major source of concern

Manchester United were once again unable to capitalise on their ascendancy in their 1-1 draw against Southampton. The Red Devils registered eight shots on target in the game, while Southampton had only five.

United had also squandered many goalscoring opportunities in their penalty-shootout defeat to Middlesbrough in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

United forwards Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford have suffered massive dips in form recently. Ronaldo missed a golden opportunity to give Manchester United an early lead against Southampton. He also had an effort that was ruled out for offside.

With his latest blank - stretching to six games across competitions - Ronaldo is enduring his worst scoring drought since 2009. Rangnick would hope that his star man rediscovers his mojo in front of goal at the business end of the season.

