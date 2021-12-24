"I use my frustration to turn everything positive" - Liverpool star opens up on lack of game time at the club 

Liverpool attacker Takumi Minamino has revealed he is frustrated with the lack of playing time but is channeling it positively.

Minamino is yet to start in the Premier League as all six of his appearances this season have come off the bench.

He has seen more playing time in the Carabao Cup, however, and has started in all three games, scoring four goals in the process.

Liverpool FC News @LivEchoLFC



👏👏👏

liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football… "I think a kind of frustration is common for the players (who don't play) but I like to turn this frustration into positiveness with my attitude"👏👏👏 "I think a kind of frustration is common for the players (who don't play) but I like to turn this frustration into positiveness with my attitude"👏👏👏liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football…

The Japan international got on the score-sheet against Leicester City on Wednesday to help his side draw level. Liverpool eventually went on to win the game 5-4 on penalties.

Minamino said he is trying to channel his frustration, which stems from not playing regularly, into something positive so he can do better when given the chance:

“As a player I always want to play every match. I think a kind of frustration is common for the players (who don’t play) but I like to turn this frustration into positiveness with my attitude."

“I put in a lot of effort every day to play more and to get game time. I want to play more games and I want to prove to myself that I can do much better, so I use my frustration to turn everything positive. But I am at the best club in the world and I can spend the best time of my career at this club," he added.

“I have been given more game time in the Carabao Cup, which is a great opportunity for me. It is a chance to show what I can do and to prove myself and I am happy that I could contribute to the team’s wins. I hope I can continue to do more of the same," said Minamino.

“The manager always tries to keep the players’ motivation higher. When I’m not playing in a match he always speaks to me and helps keep my motivation high. He is always very fair to every player so I quite admire his management skills," concluded the Liverpool man.

Minamino will have an important role to play for Liverpool in January

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are expected to leave for the AFCON in January which means Takumi Minamino will have more opportunities.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC MINAMINO AT THE DEATH FOR LIVERPOOL 🤯 MINAMINO AT THE DEATH FOR LIVERPOOL 🤯 https://t.co/XVsHd97aGY

Liverpool have decent enough depth in attack with Jota and Roberto Firmino expected to play. Minamino’s versatility could see him play in Salah’s position or on the left.

The Japan international is in good goal-scoring touch in the Carabao Cup. Liverpool fans will hope he can continue his strong form in the Premier League.

Edited by Parimal