"I used to pray for days like this" "Jack of all trades" - Real Madrid fans hail Ancelotti's 'fantastic' decision to change 24-year-old's position for UCL clash against Shakhtar 

Real Madrid fans are praising Carlo Ancelotti for fielding Federico Valverde in midfield for their Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk on October 5.

Valverde has predominantly been played as a right-winger by Ancelotti this season, making seven appearances from the wings and scoring three goals.

However, the Los Blancos boss has opted to start the Uruguayan in central midfield against Shakhtar alongside Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Fans are lauding the decision as they see Valverde in his preferred position.

He had only made three appearances this season in midfield, but with Luka Modric out injured, he returns to his central-midfield role for tonight's encounter.

The Uruguayan has made a sensational start to the season off the back of an impressive breakout campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Valverde made 46 appearances last season and was a key member of Ancelotti's side that went on to lift a La Liga and Champions League double.

Ancelotti is impressed with the versatile midfielder and has joked that he should retire if he couldn't get the Uruaguayan scoring 10 goals a season.

He said (via Daily Mail):

"If you can't get a player like that to score at least 10 goals in a season then you should rip up your coaching badge and retire."

Meanwhile, Andriy Lunin continues to deputise in goal whilst Thibaut Courtois recovers from injury.

Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy line-up in defense.

Madrid skipper Karim Benzema is up top alongside the Brazilian duo Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter who are delighted to see Valverde in midfield for the visit of Shakhtar:



Real Madrid look to continue unbeaten start to season

Madrid are impressing

Real Madrid have been in remarkable form at the start of the 2022-23 campaign and are yet to be beaten in all competitions.

They have won both of their Champions League encounters thus far. A 2-0 win over RB Leipzig and a 3-0 victory over Celtic.

Ancelotti's men are playing with real attacking intent and have even shown they are capable of performing without talisman Karim Benzema.

The French striker missed three fixtures through a muscle injury yet Real Madrid won all of those games.

He returned to the Los Blancos' line-up over the weekend in a 1-1 draw with Osasuna, their only dropped points so far this season.

Real Madrid currently sit joint-top of La Liga and are leading the way in Group F of the Champions League with a two-point lead over Shakhtar.

They will be looking to extend that lead in tonight's clash with the Ukrainian outfit, although will be wary of the threat posed by Igor Jovićević's side.

