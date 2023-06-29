“I used to think I was very ugly” – Ronaldo Nazario’s bodybuilder ex-girlfriend makes honest admission about insecurity 

Brazil icon Ronaldo Nazario’s former girlfriend Michele Umezu has opened up about her insecurities, revealing that she feels judged for her Japanese roots.

Michele Umezu has been a renowned bodybuilder and model for several years. The 41-year-old has 213,000 followers on Instagram and regularly shares snaps and videos from her workout sessions on the platform. In her recent images, she seems to be quite confident in her skin, but according to Michele, it has not always been that way.

In an interview with Quem News, Michele claimed that she was insecure about her looks and it only changed after her trip to Thailand. She said:

“I used to think I was very ugly, but today I feel good about my outfit.

“Even because beauty ends, we all age one day, but I felt better than when I was in my 20s.”

She further added that she is often laughed at by Brazilians for being of Japanese descent.

“People make fun of me because I'm Japanese, [people] make jokes. It's strange because here I'm Japanese and in Japan I'm a foreigner…,” she continued.

“Here in Rio there are few Japanese. So, it draws a lot of attention, I am always labelled. After I lived in Thailand, I freed myself from standards that only exist here in Brazil.”

Michele dated Ronaldo for a short while in 2004. She gave birth to a boy, Alexander, following her relationship with the Real Madrid legend, claiming that the Brazilian was his father. Ronaldo contested her claims, but following a lengthy trial, the court declared the two-time FIFA World Cup winner as Alexander’s biological father.

Ronaldo Nazario’s eldest son has made it big after choosing vastly different career path

Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo Nazario became a father for the first time in 2000 when playing for AC Milan. His eldest son, Ronald, initially followed in his legendary father’s footsteps and was called up to Brazil’s U-18 squad. Ronald has since veered away from the sport, dumping football to become a professional DJ.

Ronald has done fairly well for himself in the field, with him regularly featuring in Ibiza, which is seen as the hotspot of dance music. The 23-year-old, who specializes in electronic and house music, arguably enjoyed the best moment of his rising career in 2022 when he played in front of 60,000 Cruzeiro fans. Ronaldo, who spent the 1993-94 season at Cruzeiro, has a controlling stake in the club.

