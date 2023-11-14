“I used to watch him and say, how is this possible?" - Yaya Sanogo claims Spanish star was the best player he 'played with at Arsenal'

Former Arsenal striker Yaya Sanogo has revealed the best player he played with at the club to be Spanish midfielder Santi Cazorla. The French striker disclosed that Cazorla was on a different level from every player he played with in his time at the Emirates.

Legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger sanctioned a move for talented French youngster Sanogo from Auxerre in 2013. He endured a tough four-year spell at the Emirates, where he struggled to displace countryman Olivier Giroud from the starting XI.

Sanogo was a Gunner until 2017, although he had loan spells at Crystal Palace, Ajax, and Charlton Athletic in his days as a Gunner. He made just 20 appearances for them, before joining Ligue 1 outfit Toulouse, where he remained until 2020.

Speaking on TalkSport, Sanogo revealed that his best teammate at the Emirates was midfield maestro Santi Cazorla. The Spaniard joined the north London side from Malaga in 2012. The Frenchman spoke about Cazorla's quality and ability to see the game steps ahead of every other player, likening him to a computer.

“Santi Cazorla was an unbelievable player. Technically he was fantastic, he could use his right foot, left foot he could score penalties with both feet, corners the same. He never lost the ball.

“I used to watch him and say, how is this possible? He thinks before every player he’s like a computer! He was the best I played with at Arsenal."

Yaya Sanogo scored one goal and provided two assists in 20 appearances for Arsenal in his time at the club. Now 30 years old, the striker plays in Armenia with FC Urartu Yerevan after 18 months out of the game.

Cazorla, meanwhile, now plays in Spain's Segunda Division with boyhood club Real Oviedo, having returned in the summer. The 38-year-old has had spells in Spain and Qatar since leaving the Gunners.

Arsenal enjoyed great success in Arsene Wenger era

Arsene Wenger is remembered as one of the greatest managers in the history of the Premier League for his time at Arsenal. The French manager led the club to its most successful period, including an unprecedented undefeated league campaign in 2004.

Wenger brought together some of the most talented players in the club's history, including Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, Cesc Fabregas, and several others. He signed them as youngsters and watched them develop into superstars at the club.

The Gunners won 17 major titles in Wenger's time at the club, including three league crowns and seven FA Cup crowns. He spent 22 years at the Emirates between 1996 and 2018, managing over 1,000 matches at the club.