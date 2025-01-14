"I have utmost respect for him" - NBA superstar Stephen Curry explains how Lionel Messi inspired him

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has lauded Inter Miami attacker Lionel Messi for his contributions to football. Curry heaped praise on the Argentine superstar for his success, longevity and impact in the sport.

Lionel Messi is regarded as one of the greatest football players in history. The Argentine superstar has won eight Ballon d'Or awards, six Golden Boots, the FIFA World Cup, two Copa America titles, an Olympic gold, four UEFA Champions League titles and more in his career.

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry is one of the all-time greats in basketball history. The Golden State Warriors star has won four NBA titles, two MVP awards, an Olympic gold and several other accolades to cement his name as one of the greatest.

During a recent interview, Curry addressed Lionel Messi's illustrious career and said (via the GOAL):

"Greatness inspires greatness in many ways. There's nothing specific you can apply for football to basketball. It's about longevity, creativity, his [Messi's] impact on the sport worldwide."

He added:

"We appreciate greatness, of course, he inspires you to keep going and to keep doing things your way. I have the utmost respect for him for how he takes care of himself both on and off the field. I try to emulate the same."

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in the summer of 2023 from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer. Since then, he has played 39 matches for the Herons across all competitions, bagging 34 goals and 18 assists. Messi has also guided the side to the Supporters' Shield Trophy and the Leagues Cup title.

Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona if he signs extension with Inter Miami: Reports

Lionel Messi could return to Barcelona in 2026 if he signs a new contract with Inter Miami, according to Spanish outlet El National. The Argentine superstar is set to enter the last year of his contract with the Herons.

His contract expires at the end of the year but the former Barcelona star has an option to sign an extension with the Herons. Messi wants to play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will take place in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

If Messi decides to continue playing at Inter Miami until the end of 2026, he could opt to return to Barcelona on loan during the off-season in America. With his return to Catalonia, Messi would remain match-fit over the winter and train for the World Cup and the next season.

