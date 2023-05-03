“I value that” – Portuguese singer Nininho reveals how much he charged Cristiano Ronaldo for special performance seen in Georgina Rodriguez’s series

Portuguese singer Nininho was seen performing in Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez's Netflix series, 'I am Georgina'. The singer performed on April 27, 2022 but didn't charge a penny for the event in Coliseu dos Recreios in Lisbon.

The incident took place during the Play Music awards. Speaking about the night, Nininho said while sitting with his wife Driana (via Holo Fote):

“I'll be very honest. I didn't charge anything for the performance I did for Cristiano Ronaldo at the restaurant in Carcavelos!”

Nininho also lavished praise on the Al-Nassr forward. Speaking about his experience of meeting Ronaldo, the singer added:

“People say this and that about him, but he has one of the qualities I most appreciate in people. He is very humble and of a simplicity, as a person. As I value that. I would never charge for the performance I did!”

Speaking more his interaction with Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez, Nininho said:

“It was a very nice dinner! I knew he liked my songs, but I didn't think it was to the point of being able to sing them all!"

Cristiano Ronaldo posts romantic snap with Georgina Rodriguez

Since their 2016 meeting in Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have become one of the most popular couples in the world. They often show off their romance on social media.

While Rodriguez does more of it, Ronaldo recently displayed his affection for his partner. The 38-year-old posted an Instagram snap that saw the player locking lips with Rodriguez. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner captioned the post:

"Cheers to Love."

Ronaldo and Rodriguez are yet to get married. However, they have five children together, two of whom Rodriguez is the biological mother of. The pair reside in Riyadh. They relocated from Manchester after the Portuguese joined Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr late last year.

