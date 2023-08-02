“I’ve been able to watch some of his Inter Miami games” – Barcelona superstar explains why Lionel Messi will enjoy MLS experience 

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has hailed Lionel Messi and claimed that the Argentine would be enjoying the MLS experience because he has Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba next to him.

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami as a free agent earlier this summer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain. He was soon joined by former Barcelona teammates Busquets and Alba.

Pedri shared that he has been able to watch the Inter Miami games and believes the former Barca forward will enjoy there. However, he admitted that he wanted the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner back at Barcelona. He told La Vanguardia:

"Messi? Everyone would have liked to have him back. But it was his decision. I've been able to watch some of his Inter Miami games and I think with Busquets and Alba they're going to enjoy the experience a lot."

In a previous interview, Pedri claimed that Messi was the best player ever for him and was quoted by Daily Mail as saying:

"I have always been clear on this. Since I saw Leo as a little boy he was the best. And when I had the opportunity to play with him he confirmed it to me. We already saw in the World Cup what he is capable of doing and what he has been doing for many years. I messaged him to congratulate him, but I think his phone was blowing up!"

Pedri has played 47 matches with Lionel Messi and has assisted the Argentine thrice.

Barcelona star Pedri has been linked with Lionel Messi's old club PSG

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has been linked with a move to PSG this summer. The Spaniard has admitted that he is unaware of the interest in him and is not thinking of leaving the Catalan club. He has stated that the Spanish side are his dream club and he wants to remain for years to come.

Pedri told La Vanguardia:

"I'm not aware of offers for me. Many things have to happen for me to leave this club. I see it as very unlikely, Barca is the club of my dreams and I want to stay for many more years."

Speaking about his goal for the new season, Pedri added:

"Last year I had to reach ten goals and ten assists. I didn't manage to do it. When I got back from the holidays, Xavi told me that this year I had to meet that mark."

Lionel Messi's old club PSG are reportedly interested in signing Pedri this summer and have made an offer for him. El Nacional have reported that the Catalan side also offered him as a part of a deal for Kylian Mbappe.