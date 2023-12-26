"I've already made $25m of equity on the house I own" - Lionel Messi's neighbor receives incredible financial boost after his Inter Miami move 

Lionel Messi's neighbor Patrick Bet-David recently stated that the Argentine playmaker's relocation to Fort Lauderdale has given him a financial boost, as the value of his property has increased by $25 million.

Messi joined Inter Miami earlier this year as a free agent after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired in the summer. The Argentine playmaker is receiving a base salary of $12 million with an extra amount of $8.4 million through signing-on fees and bonuses.

Since signing for Inter Miami, Lionel Messi has scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 14 appearances for the MLS side. He also guided the team to their first-ever trophy, a Leagues Cup triumph in August.

American entrepreneur and podcaster Patrick Bet-David, who claims to be Messi's neighbor, has stated that people travel to Fort Lauderdale to see the Argentine playmaker's house. As a result, the price of the American entrepreneur's house has increased drastically. He said (via Sport Bible):

"So far right now, according to today's climate, I've already made $25m of equity on the house I own. Messi just moved right next to my house. Everybody wants to be in our community."

Bet-David added:

"It's a gated community on an island with only one way to go, very safe, very protected. God willing it still is. Now that Messi is there everybody is fricking' coming on their boats to look at the houses. We're doing okay.”

The mansion, in which the former Barcelona attacker resides, has ten bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a spa room, two boat docks, a swimming pool, and a balcony.

Lionel Messi's former Barcelona teammate says he's optimistic about his future at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has been reunited with his former Barcelona teammate, Luis Suarez, after he signed a one-year deal with Inter Miami. The Uruguayan striker has joined the Herons on a free transfer from Gremio in Brazil.

After completing the move, the former Barcelona striker said that he's excited about his future in Major League Soccer and he's looking forward to winning titles with Inter Miami. He said (via EuroSport):

"I'm very happy and excited to take on this new challenge with Inter Miami. I can't wait to get started and I'm ready to work to make the dream of winning more titles with this great club a reality. I'm optimistic about what we can achieve together with our shared ambition."

Earlier this year, former Barcelona stars such as Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba also joined David Beckham's Inter Miami. Taking a look at Suarez's recent performance, the Uruguayan forward made 33 league appearances for Gremio, where he recorded 17 goals and 11 assists.