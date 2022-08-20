“I’ve already told him that he should have come here (to United) and not there” – Bruno Fernandes reveals Manchester United transfer conversation with 23-year-old midfielder

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has expressed his frustration over his compatriot Matheus Nunes joining Wolves over the Red Devils.

Nunes completed a summer move to the Molineux Stadium for a record club fee of £38 million (potentially rising to £43 million). His transfer fee surpassed Fabio Silva's, who was signed for £35 million two seasons ago.

The former Sporting CP man will join Bruno Lage's side to form a partnership in the middle of the park with his compatriots Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves.

Fernandes, however, was not happy to see his countryman join one of his direct rivals in the Premier League. The 27-year-old appreciated Nunes' quality as a player and added that the 23-year-old would be a perfect fit in the Premier League.

“I've already talked to him. I've already told him that he should have come here (to United) and not there (to Wolves). I'm very happy for him. He's going to experience the best league in the world, he's going to have players beside him with a lot of quality, like Rúben (Sa) and João (Moutinho), who will teach him a lot. They are two experienced players." (h/t mirror.co.uk)

Bruno Fernandes went on to praise Nunes' skills and attitude as he further added:

“Matheus is doing incredible things. He has an incredible scope for growth, he is a humble, hardworking kid and I'm sure he will probably explode in the Premier League and will show his qualities. Because for his qualities Matheus was not made for the Premier League, but rather the Premier League was made for Matheus."

Manchester United will look to return to winning ways against Liverpool

While Bruno Fernandes is not happy with Nunes joining Wolves, Manchester United have signed Real Madrid superstar Casemiro in a stunning move.

That said, the Brazilian won't be a part of the Red Devils' next match in the Premier League. United will host Liverpool this weekend.

Erik ten Hag's men have endured a nightmare start to their league campaign so far. They have lost both of their first two games and currently sit at the bottom of the table.

Manchester United have conceded six goals in their first two games. However, no United player has scored a goal yet, as their only goal of the campaign was an own goal by Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister.

A win against Liverpool would give United the boost they need to get their season back on track. Jurgen Klopp's men are yet to pick up a win this season as their first two Premier League games have ended all square.

