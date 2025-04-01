“I’ve already told him” - Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim makes bold comment on Bruno Fernandes leaving amid Real Madrid interest

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has opened up on Bruno Fernandes' links with Real Madrid. He asserted that it will not happen and the midfielder will stay at Old Trafford.

Some reports emerged recently that suggest Real Madrid are interested in signing Bruno Fernandes this summer. With Luka Modric 39 now, Los Blancos are looking for a potential replacement. They have made Fernandes one of their targets.

However, Amorim has boldly asserted that the Portuguese midfielder will not leave the club. In a press conference ahead of their Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, the Manchester United boss said (via BBC):

"No, it's not going to happen. He's not going anywhere because I've already told him."

Fernandes has been Manchester United's best player since arriving from Sporting CP in January 2020 for a reported fee of €65 million. He has scored 95 goals and provided 82 assists in 277 games across competitions, winning the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

The Portuguese midfielder was also handed the captain's armband at the start of the 2023-24 season by former manager Erik ten Hag.

Ruben Amorim heaps praise on Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes amidst Real Madrid interest

Bruno Fernandes faced plenty of criticism early this season, especially from Manchester United legend Roy Keane. However, he's performed brilliantly in recent weeks, recording at least one goal contribution in six of his last seven club appearances. In that time, he's registered seven goals and three assists.

Speaking further about Fernandes' impact amidst Real Madrid links, Amorim started saying (via BBC):

"I want Bruno here because maybe in the lowest moments of our season he…"

He then switched his answer to a more positive note, saying:

"We want to win the Premier League again so we want the best players to continue with us. He's 30 but he's still so young because he plays 55 games every season and between assists and goals he's there for 30 at least.

"We are in control of the situation. But I feel he is really happy here because he understands what we want to do. He is also a supporter of Manchester United so he really feels it. Sometimes the frustration you see, that everybody sees and maybe says is not a good thing in a captain is a sign he wants this so bad. This is the kind of player we want."

Fernandes' contract at Old Trafford runs out in 2027 and as per Transfermarkt, Real Madrid will have to shell out at least €55 million for his signature.

