“I’ve always known him as a class act” – Phil Neville salutes Rooney for decision on DC United forward accused of racial abuse during MLS clash against Inter Miami

MLS outfit Inter Miami's head coach Phil Neville has saluted his DC United counterpart Wayne Rooney for his actions during the controversial clash between the two sides in the American top flight yesterday.

The former Manchester United forward immediately hauled off his star player Taxi Fountas after he was accused of aiming a racial slur at Inter Miami and Jamaican defender Damion Lowe. Neville was impressed by the act from the DC United boss and has showered him with praise.

Speaking after the match, the Inter Miami head coach revealed that his players were ready to forfeit the game to make a point following the controversial incident. He was quoted as saying by the Mirror:

"I would have given up the result to make a stand."

Neville then hailed Rooney and said:

“I’ve always known him as a class act, and [Sunday] in my estimation he did more than any goal he’s ever scored."

The former Manchester United defender went on to highlight the need to address the issue, stating that there's no room for racism in the sport. He said:

“We need to address an issue that maybe in the past was swept under the carpet, but we’re a club that is proud of our diversity and inclusion in our staff and supporters, and there is no place at all for racism on a football field or society. A word was used that is unacceptable in society. It is the worst word in the world."

Rooney, meanwhile, remained coy when questioned on the subject after the match, saying:

"There was a complaint, which I’m sure will get investigated. Not much more I can say.”

DC United versus Inter Miami: How the MLS game unfolded

Rooney has earned respect from his former colleague following a controversial MLS game.

The clash between the two sides was expected to be an intense one and it didn't disappoint. DC United opened the scoring with a decent effort from Christian Benteke 22 minutes into the encounter but Leonardo Campana restored parity just before half-time.

Campana put the visitors ahead shortly after the restart but Taxiarchis Fountas leveled the scores minutes later. Gonzalo Higuain scored the winning goal in injury time to secure a 3-2 victory for the away side and give fans another MLS classic.

