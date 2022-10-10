“I’ve always been loyal to one club. You had ten, right?” – Piers Morgan involved in brutal online spat with ex-Liverpool star after comments on Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Piers Morgan was involved in an online altercation with ex-Liverpool star Stephen Warnock after the English television personality apologized to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Arteta has turned his team into a powerhouse this season, evidenced by their victories over Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool in the Premier League. The Gunners are currently atop the league table ahead of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Stephen Warnock⚽️📺🎙 @StephenWarnock3 @piersmorgan @m8arteta I bet he’s delighted he has the blessing of a top footballing man like yourself!🤦🏼‍♂️ he will sleep well now I’m sure. @piersmorgan @m8arteta I bet he’s delighted he has the blessing of a top footballing man like yourself!🤦🏼‍♂️ he will sleep well now I’m sure. I’m just a fan, Mr Warnock, who’s followed Arsenal for 52 years, has 4 season tickets, & lives, breathes & occasionally fumes over my club. That may not make me a ‘top footballing man’ but it does entitle me to my opinions & I’ve always been loyal to one club. You had ten, right? twitter.com/stephenwarnock… I’m just a fan, Mr Warnock, who’s followed Arsenal for 52 years, has 4 season tickets, & lives, breathes & occasionally fumes over my club. That may not make me a ‘top footballing man’ but it does entitle me to my opinions & I’ve always been loyal to one club. You had ten, right? twitter.com/stephenwarnock…

Following Arsenal's electric 3-2 victory over the Reds, Morgan issued a statement on Twitter to apologize for previously doubting the Spanish boss while also congratulating Arteta on his team's stellar form this season.

This message was heavily criticized by former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock, who subsequently took a jibe at Morgan. He sarcastically said (via the Daily Star):

"I bet he’s delighted he has the blessing of a top footballing man like yourself. He will sleep well now I’m sure."

However, Morgan didn't sit quietly and couldn't help but respond to the former England left-back's digs.

The English broadcaster hit out at Warnock for playing at multiple clubs including Aston Villa, Leeds United, Derby County, and Wigan Athletic. He criticized the retired defender for his lack of loyalty to one club and replied:

"I’m just a fan, Mr. Warnock, who’s followed Arsenal for 52 years, has four season tickets, and lives, breathes and occasionally fumes over my club. That may not make me a ‘top footballing man’ but it does entitle me to my opinions & I’ve always been loyal to one club. You had ten, right?"

It will be interesting to see whether Warnock chooses to reply to Morgan.

Piers Morgan issues apology to Mikel Arteta following Arsenal's 3-2 victory over Liverpool

Arsenal put on a brilliant display in front of their home crowd as they secured a 3-2 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League on October 9. Bukayo Saka bagged a brace for the Gunners while Gabriel Martinelli scored within 60 seconds of the encounter.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Dear @m8arteta - I hereby formally declare trust in your process. You’ve built a thrilling team full of energy, pace, power, commitment and ferocious will-to-win. Love the way we play & our attitude. I had my doubts about you - but not any more. Keep pounding Dear @m8arteta - I hereby formally declare trust in your process. You’ve built a thrilling team full of energy, pace, power, commitment and ferocious will-to-win. Love the way we play & our attitude. I had my doubts about you - but not any more. Keep pounding 👊 https://t.co/S7O7sU9vAX

Following the match, Morgan took to Twitter to apologize to Arteta for his previous criticisms of the Spanish boss. He tweeted:

"Dear @m8arteta - I hereby formally declare trust in your process. You’ve built a thrilling team full of energy, pace, power, commitment and ferocious will to win. Love the way we play and our attitude. I had my doubts about you - but not anymore. Keep pounding."

Arsenal are set to face FK Bodo/Glimt in their UEFA Europa League group fixture on October 13.

Poll : 0 votes