"I've always said I like the USA" - Barcelona star refuses to rule out move to MLS

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has said that he has not ruled out a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) in the future.

Busquets, who is in the final year of his contract at the Camp Nou, has been rumoured to depart his childhood club after next season (via Forbes). Despite being a regular starter under manager Xavi Hernandez, Busquets is keen to seek a new challenge.

At a pre-season press conference during the club's tour of the United States, Busquets shed light on his future. The 34-year-old midfielder said, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo:

"I'm not ruling anything out. I focus on finishing well this year. It is a year with many things at club and national team level. I focus on enjoying it. I've always said I like the USA and the league. There's nothing yet; it's too early."

He continued:

"Since David Villa came to play, I have followed the MLS. Inter Miami started the season badly and remade itself. They're trying to get into the playoffs. Now they signed (Alejandro) Pozuelo, who is going to give them a lot."

Speaking about reinforcements at Barcelona, Busquets added:

"We are a team, and we have to find players in many positions. At least have two per position, as the coach says. My replacement will have to be found by Xavi although no two players are the same. What you have to look for is variety and good competition for the team."

Busquets, who has been at Barcelona since 2005, has lifted 30 trophies at the Camp Nou. An eight-time La Liga and three-time UEFA Champions League winner, he has featured in 676 games across competitions for the Blaugrana, registering 18 goals and 40 assists.

Gerard Pique forced to 'retire' at Barcelona?

According to El Nacional, Barcelona manager Xavi has asked club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Mateu Alemany to snap up Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde this summer. The report also adds that the club hierarchy has identified the 23-year-old to replace club legend Gerard Pique in the first team.

Earlier, Laporta had recommended the option of retirement to Pique, as the player has ceased to be a good example for his teammates. However, Pique rejected the notion, as he feels he can still help the team in a considerable capacity.

Pique, who has two years left on his current contract at the Camp Nou, is running the risk of becoming a benchwarmer next season. He's presently recuperating from an injury.

