"I've always said I love him" - Real Madrid star Fede Valverde names his favourite Barcelona player

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde was asked to name the best and worst players at rival club Barcelona during an interview with The Residency.

Valverde was visibly fazed by the question and tried his best to avoid putting on an awkward face. Recollecting his composure in a blink though, the Uruguayan revealed his favorite player at Barcelona, giving the designation to compatriot Ronald Araujo.

Valverde expressed his love towards the 24-year-old defender, saying (via Football Espana):

"I'm fascinated by Ronald, I've always said I love him. Plus, he's from Uruguay and he's a good friend of mine."

Valverde has face Araujo seven times so far, winning thrice and losing four times.

Valverde was also asked to name the worst Barcelona player. To make things interesting, the Real Madrid superstar was given the option of either answering the said question or devouring a raw octopus.

Valverde, professionally, chose not to nominate anyone in the worst player category and instead took a bite of the uncooked delicacy. Explaining his reasons behind his selection, the 25-year-old versatile midfielder stated:

"I'm not gonna name the worst because I think everyone deserves their spot and they work hard for it. So I'm gonna give respect where it's due.."

His courteous response was very well received by the Barcelona fans. They praised him for not disrespecting a player on the other side, despite the renowned rivalry between the Blaugrana and Real Madrid.

The Uruguay international has a decent record against the Catalan giants, registering seven wins and one draw in 15 El Clasico appearances. While Valverde is yet to provide an assist in the said clash, he has bagged three goals against Barca across all competitions.

Real Madrid and Barcelona will lock horns in October of this year

Real Madrid are currently flying high in the league, having recorded wins in all of their three games.

The squad, though, has been plundered with injuries, with Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao likely to be sidelined for the majority of the season. Nevertheless, newcomer Jude Bellingham is proving to be a masterful signing, netting four goals and providing one assist in three appearances.

Barcelona, on the other hand, experienced a rocky start to the 2023-24 season, drawing their opening league fixture against Getafe. The Blaugrana have since bounced back, securing two wins, including a seven-goal thriller against Villarreal.

The two Spanish giants are scheduled to face each other in the league at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on October 29.