“I’ve been around him and I know what he’s worth” – Zinedine Zidane hails Karim Benzema as best ever French striker ahead of 2 legends after Ballon d'Or triumph

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema won the 2022 Men's Ballon d'Or award at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on Monday, October 17. Following the triumph, former Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidan hailed the 34-year-old as the best-ever French striker in history.

The Frenchman was instrumental as Real Madrid ran riot on their way to claiming both the Liga title and the UEFA Champions League crown last season, contributing 44 goals and 15 assists across competitions.

Ballon d'Or #ballondor @francefootball Karim Benzema : « It's an honour, it was a childhood dream becoming the Ballon d'Or »



#ballondor Karim Benzema : « It's an honour, it was a childhood dream becoming the Ballon d'Or » 💬 Karim Benzema : « It's an honour, it was a childhood dream becoming the Ballon d'Or »#ballondor https://t.co/17ykH6YPzd

He also led France to claim the UEFA Nations League last year, scoring once in the 2-1 victory over Spain in the final. Accolades have been raining on the striker over the last few months, with the Ballon d'Or being the latest silverware added to his cabinet.

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane had the privilege to present the award to the striker, with whom he worked together at the Santiago Bernabeu a few years ago. Speaking after the event, the tactician showered praise on Karim Benzema, rating the 34-year-old as the best striker in France's history; above Jean-Pierre Papin and Michel Platini.

“The best striker in the history of French football? Everyone has their favorite player," the tactician told L'Equipe. "Some people will tell you it’s Jean-Pierre Papin with his exceptional goals, others will talk about Michel Platini."

He added:

"For me, it’s Karim, yes, because I’ve been around him and I know what he’s worth. In any case, he deserves to be very high. I wish him to continue for a long time to go for records and to shine on the field, with Real Madrid and with the French team. He is capable of going even higher."

By winning the Ballon d'Or yesterday, Karim Benzema became the fifth French player to claim the accolade after the likes of Zidane, Papin, Platini and Kopa. He also joined Luka Modric to become the second player other than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to lay hands on the coveted prize since 2008.

Karim Benzema vows to keep going after Ballon d'Or triumph

Zidane and Benzema at the Ballon d'Or gala.

During his speech after being crowned the winner of the accolade yesterday, the Frenchman revealed that he still has a burning desire to keep going, adding that he's looking to make the most of the remaining years of his career.

"I’m really proud of my journey here, it wasn’t easy, it was difficult, for me and my family," he said as quoted by Goal. "Age is just a number for me. People play until their later years now and I still have this burning desire.

Karim Benzema added:

"It is this drive that has kept me going and never allowed me to let up. It kept this dream alive and was the fire behind me. I just want to make the most if it."

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes