“I’ve had this conversation with him” – Piers Morgan reveals he has personally asked Cristiano Ronaldo to join Arsenal from Manchester United

Could Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United to join Arsenal in the near future? English football pundit Piers Morgan is positive about the possibility, going as far as revealing that he discussed it with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner last week.

One of the main concerns will be whether Arsenal are able to meet the gargantuan wage demands of the Manchester United attacker. Piers Morgan, however, doesn't think that could be a problem. He believes the club's owner Stan Kroenke has got the money in the bag to pull off such a move.

The Englishman told talkSPORT:

“Stan Kroenke has got £10billion, he’s married to a woman who has got even more in the Walmart heiress who has £15billion. He’s just bought a ranch for £750million, he can afford to buy a couple of strikers!"

I’m deadly serious.

That would solve our striker problem and help me move on from Aubameyang.

Arsenal should sign Ronaldo this summer. I'm deadly serious. That would solve our striker problem and help me move on from Aubameyang.

Morgan then addressed the Cristiano Ronaldo topic, stressing that he wouldn't think twice to lure the Portuguese to the Emirates Stadium if he was the Arsenal manager. He continued:

“Do you know what I’d do if I was Arsenal manager? I’d go in, get Cristiano Ronaldo and put him up front. I’ve had this conversation with him last week. I said, ‘Come to Arsenal.' The Arsenal and Manchester United thing is very interesting. On paper, United have far more talented players and far more experienced, talented players but they don’t have the right attitude."

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a brace tonight but what you won't hear about is how much work he's done off the ball. He's been immense at pressing that Arsenal defence!

The Englishman then went on to suggest that Arsenal's youngsters will progress tremendously if they have a figure like Cristiano Ronaldo to learn from. Morgan said:

“The mental attitude is shocking. Whatever is going on in that club… if they didn’t have Ronaldo in the team, they wouldn’t be winning, whereas Arsenal have young, hungry, really promising guys who have a great attitude. People like [Bukayo] Saka, [Emile] Smith Rowe, [Kieran] Tierney and all of these guys."

Cristiano Ronaldo's numbers for Manchester United against Arsenal this season

The Portuguese is enjoying another prolific outing in front of goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo has faced the Londoners twice this season. He produced an outstanding performance in the first meeting, scoring twice to lead Manchester United to a 3-2 victory in December. He also scored once against the Gunners as United suffered a 3-1 defeat when the two sides met on Saturday.

Overall, the Portuguese has recorded 22 goals and three assists to his name in 35 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions so far this season. Will he represent the Gunners at some point later in his career? Only time will tell.

