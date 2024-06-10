“I’ve no doubt” - John O’Shea sends advice to Portugal about using Cristiano Ronaldo at Euro 2024

John O'Shea reckons Cristiano Ronaldo will be a key factor in Portugal's bid for Euro 2024. The 2016 European champions are set to play Ireland on June 11 in their final preparation game ahead of the mega tournament.

Ronaldo didn't play the games against Finland and Croatia. He is set to play against Ireland. Ireland's assistant manager, O'Shea, has now shared advice about how Portugal should use his former Manchester United teammate.

O'Shea shared the pitch with Ronaldo for the Red Devils. He was perhaps the player Ronaldo most tormented during Sporting Lisbon's 2003 friendly against United, the game that made Sir Alex Ferguson buy the Portuguese.

Hence, O'Shea is fully aware of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's quality. He said (via Wandsworth Times):

"I've no doubts whatever plans or rotations Portugal will have to use him to maximise how far they get in the tournament, I think Ronaldo will be a key part of that definitely."

Cristiano Ronaldo was in stellar form during the Euro 2024 qualifiers. He scored 10 goals and provided two assists in nine appearances. He also enjoyed an amazing goalscoring season with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo ended the 2023-24 season with 44 goals and 13 assists from 45 matches. His continuing a similar sort of form will see Portugal's chances of having a successful tournament grow leaps and bounds.

Roberto Martinez confirms Cristiano Ronaldo's participation against Ireland

Roberto Martinez has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo, Pepe, and Ruben Neves will get minutes against Ireland. Much like Ronaldo, Al-Hilal's Neves recently joined the national team's camp.

Neither of the three played in the previous game against Croatia. Speaking about the trio, Martinez said (via GOATTWorld on X):

The plan is to get minutes. We need to train, so I don't know if they'll start or finish the game, but Pepe, Ruben, and Ronaldo will have minutes."

Euro 2024 could very well be Ronaldo's last major tournament on the international stage. The Portugal captain will look to stay sharp ahead of the much-anticipated competition.