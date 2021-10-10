"I've been dreaming of winning it since I was a kid" - Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema hopes he can fulfill childhood Ballon d'Or dream

Real Madrid frontman Karim Benzema has revealed that he is looking to fulfill a childhood dream by getting his hands on the 2021 Ballon d'Or after being named on the 30-man shortlist. The Frenchman is currently one of the most in-form players in world football and is set to go up against the likes of Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho for the prized accolade, which is set to be awarded on the 29th of November 2021.

Speaking to AS (quotes via GFFN) after being named on the 30-man shortlist for the 2021 Ballon d'Or, the Real Madrid striker said he'll work as hard as possible to win the France Football showpiece next month.

“I’ve been dreaming of winning the Ballon d’Or since I was a kid, it’s a dream that all of us footballers have. It’s true that the most important thing is the team, but when you help your team win, when you play well and score lots of goals, the next thing to have in mind is the Ballon d’Or. So I’m going to do everything I can and work as hard as possible to hopefully, one day, win it and achieve this dream I’ve had since I was a kid.”

"There are strikers these days playing very well into their 30s and scoring many goals. Modern football allows for that. It's always a pleasure to be named on this list of the top 30 players, and I'll keep it in a corner of my mind as an objective in the big matches."

Real Madrid icon Karim Benzema could enhance Ballon d'Or claims with Nations League triumph with France

Belgium v France – UEFA Nations League 2021 Semi-final

Benzema has once again been Real Madrid's main man under Carlo Ancelotti, having already notched up ten goals and seven assists across ten appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos this season.

The Frenchman, however, could further enhance his reputation and emerge as one of the favorites for the Ballon d'Or if he manages to spearhead Les Bleus to victory in the UEFA Nations League final against Spain.

"I'm sure it'll be a huge final. Spain are a young team, but a very talented one. I just hope above all that it's a great game"

Benzema is undoubtedly one of the biggest matchwinners in world football currently and is likely to be named in the Ballon d'Or top 10. Whether he wins, though, is anyone's best guess at this point in time.

