“I’ve felt ugly and insecure” – When Irina Shayk gave explosive interview after break up with Cristiano Ronaldo over cheating allegations

Irina Shayk took shots at Cristiano Ronaldo when they broke up following reports that he had cheated on her. She claimed that her ideal man would be faithful and went on to say that she felt ugly & insecure when she got to know about her partner cheating.

Ronaldo and Shayk broke up in 2015 after reports suggested that the footballer cheated on his partner. Other reports suggest that the couple lost their spark as the model did not get along with the Portuguese star's mother.

Speaking to Spanish magazine Hola back in 2015, Shayk hinted that Ronaldo had cheated on her and she was looking for a faithful partner. She said:

"Of course I prefer to be with someone, but with the right someone. It's very simple. You have to be faithful to your other half and not have secrets. That's my rule. He's got to be kind, amusing and honest and he's got to know how to treat a woman. And he's also got to be faithful."

She added:

"My ideal man is faithful, honest and a gentleman who knows how to treat women. I don't believe in men who make us feel unhappy, because they're boys not men. I thought I had once found the ideal man but it didn't turn out that way. I think a woman feels ugly when she's got the wrong man at her side. I've felt ugly and insecure."

Shayk continued:

"Relationships are hard so you have to know what type of man you want by your side and what their values are, what is important in his life. If you stay with someone it's because you're walking in the same direction and you're both looking for the same thing. Both should share the same concept of what a relationship means and the same energy to believe in a monogamous relationship."

Irina Shayk and Crisitano Ronaldo have moved on

Irina Shayk started dating Bradley Cooper soon after her break up with Cristiano Ronaldo. They had a daughter, Lea, two years later but split up in 2019.

Ronaldo has been with Georgina Rodriguez for the last few years and the couple have two kids. They also had to deal with a tragedy this year as one of their twins passed away during childbirth.

