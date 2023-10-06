“I’ve got no complaints” – Manchester United legend Gary Pallister compares Red Devils star to Paul Scholes despite tough start

Manchester United legend Gary Pallister has lavished praise on Casemiro despite his poor start to the season. The Englishman has compared the Brazilian midfielder to former Red Devils star Paul Scholes.

Pallister told Betway (as quoted by Football365):

“Nobody complained about Casemiro last season, as he impressed everyone with his enthusiasm, passing range, and calmness. He’s a terrific player who can see things on a pitch that perhaps only Christian Eriksen can. Casemiro is an incredible threat in the air. He can ghost into space just as Paul Scholes used to be."

He added on Casemiro's time at Real Madrid:

“He wasn’t considered a threat at Real Madrid, but he definitely is at United. I’d say a lot of that is due to his experience. He’s supposed to be a holding midfielder, but his threat is there for everyone to see. I know he was a lot of money, but I’ve got no complaints with him yet.”

Manchester United signed Casemiro from Real Madrid last summer for £60 million (plus £10 million in add-ons). The Brazil international impressed during his debut season at Old Trafford.

He scored seven goals and provided as many assists in 53 appearances across all competitions, helping his side win the Carabao Cup and achieve a top-four finish. However, the midfielder has not had a great start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Casemiro has put in some sub-par performances this season. Most recently, the Brazil international picked up a red card in Manchester United's 3-2 loss to Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League.

"A lot of work to be done" - Gary Pallister offers honest answer on how Manchester United can improve this season

Manchester United have had a dismal start to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign. Erik ten Hag's side are currently tenth in the league standings after suffering four losses in their first seven encounters.

The Red Devils are seven points adrift of the top four, their worst start to a season in quite some time. Pallister insists that Manchester United have to work on a lot in order to improve this term.

The Englishman said:

“There’s a lot of work to be done. Let’s hope the injuries lighten up a bit after the international break and help give the squad more balance."

He added on summer signing Sofyan Amrabat:

“Sofyan Amrabat isn’t a natural left back, but he’s had to play there. I can’t wait to see him play in the middle of the park. I think he’ll perform really well in midfield.”

Manchester United secured Amrabat's services during the summer window for €10 million on a season-long loan. The Morrocan midfielder has registered four appearances across competitions for the Red Devils so far this term.