Gunners legend Dennis Bergkamp reckons Liverpool could be Arsenal's biggest challengers for the Premier League title.

After 17 games, the Gunners lead Liverpool (38) by a point. Aston Villa are level on points with the Reds but behind on goal difference while defending champions Manchester City are four points further adrift in fourth.

In what's turning out into one of the most riveting Premier League title races in recent memory, Mikel Arteta's side only have a slender advantage at the top, which could change after each matchday.

The Gunners travel to Anfield on Saturday (December 23) for a blockbuster top-of-the-table clash as they look to steer clear of the chasing pack. The Reds' near perfect home record at home this season was snapped by Manchester United in a goalless draw last weekend.

Nevertheless, Bergkamp says that Jurgen Klopp's side look determined to go all the way, posing a significant threat to the Gunners' title ambitions. The Dutchman told the Seaman says podcast (as per Metro):

"I think Liverpool (could be the Gunners' biggest challengers. I’ve got a funny feeling. I saw that game against United, and they showed the bench, and they showed the two players who were coming on, and I was like ‘oh wait, they’ve got him and him and him."

He added:

"They were all injured, and if they come back at the right time, they might be the biggest contenders to win. It’s about managing the team through this period and then get the advantage of it later on."

The Gunners are seeking to end a two-decade long wait for the Premier League title, while the Reds last won the competition in 2020.

How did Arsenal fare on their last Premier League trip to Liverpool?

Arsenal will have mixed memories from their last Premier League trip to Liverpool in April this year.

In a four-goal thriller, Mikel Arteta's side surged to a two-goal lead after 23 minutes, thanks to Gabriel Martinelli and Ben White strikers. However, the hosts pulled one back through Mohamed Salah in the 42nd minute before the outgoing Roberto Firmino forced a share of the spoils three minutes from time.

The loss sparked a four-game winless run for the Gunners, which would derail their league charge. They would draw 2-2 at West Ham United and 3-3 at home to Southampton before losing 4-1 at eventual champions Manchester City, who won the title by five points.