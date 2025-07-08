“I’ve got to be honest I’ve been struggling with this” - Ex-Liverpool defender pens emotional message on Diogo Jota

Former Liverpool defender Nat Phillips has penned an emotional tribute message to Diogo Jota on social media. The Portuguese forward and his younger brother, Andre, tragically passed away last Thursday (July 3), following a car crash in Spain.

Ad

Jota and his brother were laid to rest on Saturday (July 6), but the football world continues to mourn his demise with condolence messages and tributes pouring in from fans and teammates. Ex-Reds centre-back Phillips took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message to Jota.

In a lengthy post, the 28-year-old, who recently signed for Championship side West Bromwich Albion, admitted that he has been struggling to deal with the tragic incident. He reminisced about his time at Anfield with the late footballer, writing:

Ad

Trending

"I’ve got to be honest I’ve been struggling with this, as I’m worried I don’t have the words. How do I even begin to do justice to someone who was loved by all of us, someone who lit up countless lives and meant so much to just as many?"

"Jots, along with the rest of the world, I’m really going to miss you mate. It was a pleasure and an honour to share the dressing room with you and to be part of so many special moments and memories that we shared," Phillips continued

Ad

"You were always up for a laugh and a wind up. More than anything else, you always stayed true to yourself regardless of your success in life. The reality is that nothing was ever going to change you. You were too good, too grounded for that. A top friend, a magical footballer but most importantly a special human being. Rest in peace Diogo and Andre. Sending all my love and strength to your family ❤️," he added.

Ad

Ad

Nat Phillips came up through the ranks at Liverpool and made his senior debut in January 2020. In the summer of that year, Jota joined the Merseyside club from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Although the English defender was not a regular at Anfield, going on six different loans between 2019 and 2025, he shared the pitch 13 times with Jota. They combined for one goal, with the Phillips providing an assist to Jota in Liverpool's 4-2 away league win over Manchester United in the 2020-21 season.

Ad

Liverpool extends heartfelt gesture to Diogo Jota's family

According to a report by Record (via TEAMTalk), Liverpool have offered to pay up Diogo Jota's contract in full to his family. The 28-year-old tragically passed away days after tying the knot with his wife, Rute Cardoso. They had three kids together.

Jota reportedly earned about £140,000 per week and was contracted to the Premier League giants until the summer of 2027. To show support to the family, the Merseyside club have reportedly offered to pay his wages till that period.

The late Portuguese star joined Liverpool in 2020 from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a reported £41 million fee plus add-ons. He scored 65 goals and set up 26 more in 182 games for the club. Jota also won the Premier League, the FA Cup, and two EFL Cups with Liverpool.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Okenna Okere Okenna is an football journalist at Sportskeeda. He has previously worked as a radio presenter at Green FM Umuahia for 4 years, and as a writer at Opera News Hub Nigeria for around 2 years. As a successful modus operandi, he strictly sticks to publishing guidelines, double checks facts while writing, pays very close attention to details and prides himself on picking complex topics to write on.



A Chelsea fan, Okenna had his first tryst with Blues in 2006, after fellow countryman John Mikel Obi joined the west London club. He was immediately drawn to the brilliance of players like Frank Lampard, Joe Cole, John Terry and Didier Drogba.



Okenna is a huge fan of Lionel Messi for his exceptional talent. He also admires Jose Mourinho for his achievements with various clubs which proves he's a tactical and disciplined manger as well as a serial winner.



Some of Okenna’s prospective career landmarks include working as an international journalist and covering a FIFA World Cup game live from the stadium. When not writing, he loves watching, movies and reading books. Know More