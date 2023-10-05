"I’ve got to be honest" - Liverpool legend Kevin Keegan says he's got a 'problem' with female pundits working on men's football

Former Liverpool player and manager Kevin Keegan has shared his candid thoughts on the involvement of female pundits in men's football. During his 'An Evening With Kevin Keegan OBE' event, the 72-year-old expressed his reservations about female pundits discussing the England men's national team.

Keegan, who had a successful tenure as England's manager between February 1999 and October 2000, began by acknowledging the talent of female presenters in the sports broadcasting landscape. He praised their abilities, even stating that some are superior to their male counterparts.

However, he voiced his discomfort with female pundits commenting on men's football, particularly when analyzing the England men's team.

“I’m not as keen, I’ve got to be honest, and it may not be a view shared. I don’t like to listen to ladies talking about the England men’s team at the match because I don’t think it’s the same experience. I have a problem with that,” he said via The Mirror.

Expand Tweet

Keegan elaborated on his perspective, explaining that while female pundits excel in their roles, there are distinctions in the experiences and insights they bring to the analysis.

Nevertheless, Keegan acknowledged women's football's tremendous growth and skill level. The Liverpool legend recounted an amusing personal experience as England manager when he coached the England women's team. He was pleasantly surprised by the quality of play and recalled being nutmegged by one of the players, which led him to retreat from participating actively.

In addition to his comments on female pundits, Keegan shared his views on modern punditry, regardless of gender. He preferred a more restrained approach, emphasizing the importance of letting the pictures on screen convey the story during matches.

VAR official Darren England removed from Liverpool games for the rest of the season

Darren England, the VAR official who made a critical mistake during Liverpool's 2-1 loss against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, will not officiate the Reds' games for the remainder of the season.

However, despite the error in Luis Diaz's disallowed goal against Tottenham, England will not face dismissal from his position, as per 90MIN. Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) has temporarily removed him and assistant VAR Dan Cook from this weekend's Premier League fixtures.

The controversy surrounding Diaz's disallowed goal has raised questions about the VAR process, with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp advocating for a game replay. England will likely face financial repercussions due to the error, impacting his match fees, totaling around £1,200, on top of a £150,000 basic salary.

Although Webb aims to move away from keeping referees away from clubs due to unpopular decisions, it seems unlikely that England will officiate Liverpool games anytime soon.