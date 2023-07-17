“I’ve got no idea their reasons at Manchester United” - West Ham boss David Moyes breaks silence on Harry Maguire rumours

West Ham United manager David Moyes has commented on speculation regarding a move for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

The Sun reports that Maguire is ready to quit the Red Devils after being stripped of the club's captaincy by Erik ten Hag. West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United are all showing interest in the English defender.

The Hammers are boosted in their potential pursuit of Maguire by the £105 million they secured by selling Declan Rice to Arsenal. Moyes has given a response to speculation that he could look to sign the 30-year-old. He said (via Football Daily):

"I couldn't tell you anything because I think talking about players from other clubs that are under contracts that's not the right thing to do, so I would never do that."

However, Moyes seemed to allude to Maguire losing the captain's armband when he added:

"I've got no idea their reasons at Manchester United for what they've done. I couldn't talk about him, sorry no."

Maguire had been captain of the Red Devils since January 2020 but endured a difficult spell as skipper. This past season was a frustrating one as he fell down the pecking order under Ten Hag.

The English center-back started just 16 of 31 games across competitions, helping his side keep 17 clean sheets. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez were Ten Hag's preferred defensive duo throughout the campaign.

Maguire is wary of game time ahead of next year's European Championships which England are likely to be part of. He will need consistent minutes if he is to continue as a regular for Gareth Southgate's Three Lions.

He has two years left on his contract with Manchester United and arrived in 2019 from Leicester City for £80 million. That was a world-record fee for a defender but he has struggled to hit expectations.

Gabby Agbonlahor urges Manchester United to sell Harry Maguire

Agbonlahor urges the Red Devils to offload Harry Maguire for £30 million.

Former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor urged Manchester United to offload Harry Maguire this summer when speaking in February. He reckons the England international should be valued around the £30 million mark rather than £40 million, telling talkSPORT:

“I think it’s a very hopeful valuation from Man United. Clubs will look at Harry Maguire and want to sign him, they 100 per cent will be interested but only at the right price."

He added:

“They’ll look at how much they can knock off the price given his lack of form. I think the £30million mark is where clubs will be looking."

Maguire has endured topsy-turvy form throughout his spell at Old Trafford that was only further scrutinized by his appointment as captain. He has fared much better for the England national team where such pressure isn't as high.