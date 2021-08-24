"I’ve got to keep it up" - Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior reacts to his brilliant start to the season

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior has entered the new La Liga season in red-hot form. The Brazilian is pleased to see his game has taken off to that level and is determined to continue firing on all cylinders for the Spanish giants going forward.

"I’m really pleased to have made a good start to the La Liga season, but I’ve got to keep it up," Vinicius Junior was quoted as saying following Real Madrid's recent clash with Levante.

"I’ve not only been working on my finishing but also the tactical and technical side of my game to be able to help the team and will continue to do so to put smiles on faces at Real Madrid."

Vinicius Jr has only played 55 minutes so far this season in La Liga



He's Real Madrid's top scorer with three goals ⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ydmIif40Dj — Goal (@goal) August 22, 2021

Vinicius also added:

"At Madrid, it’s never good to just get a point. We have to keep on improving to put three points on the board every game. We’ve got to produce second-half performances like the one we did against Alavés and be more focused and wary to win the games."

"We’ve been doing a lot of work on losing our markers. The coach asked me to improve on this and when Casemiro played me through for the goal, that was an example of that. The second goal was good. I’m working hard to be able to help the team."

🎙| Carlo Ancelotti: "Vinicius scored 3 goals in two games, so he might win a starter position. The problem is not that Vinicius will score or not, but the problem is in defense. We failed in the defensive aspect." — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) August 22, 2021

Vinicius Junior has won the heart of recently re-appointed manager Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu. The tactician has even suggested that the Brazilian could get a starting spot on the team.

The attacker was heavily scrutinized for his poor finishing last season, which saw him score just six goals in 49 matches. However, Vinicius Junior has returned to put critics in their place this term with some improved displays in front of goal. In fact, it wouldn't be far-fetched to say he's been the brightest player at the Santiago Bernabeu so far.

The Brazilian scored twice against Levante

Vinicius Junior firing on all cylinders for Real Madrid this season

Vinicius Junior put up a sensational performance for Real Madrid in their opening La Liga fixture against Alaves. He scored once in that clash after coming off the bench as Los Blancos came out on top with a 4-1 scoreline.

The Brazilian followed it up with another brilliant display in the Spanish giants' second league game of the season. Vinicius came off the bench once again and bagged a spectacular brace in his side's 3-3 draw with Levante last weekend.

Real Madrid will take on Real Betis on Matchday 3 after collecting four points from their opening two matches. Los Blancos will be counting on Vinicius Junior to step up and deliver the goods in front of goal once again.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra