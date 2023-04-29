“I’ve got a little bit of an insight” – Gary Neville explains why Manchester United star has recently fallen out of favor under Ten Hag

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has given his insight as to why Fred has barely started any games under Erik ten Hag recently. The Brazilian midfielder last started for the Red Devils on March 10, during their 4-1 victory against Real Betis in the UEFA Europa League.

Fred had a stellar season for Manchester United until March this season. In 48 appearances this season, the Brazil international has scored six goals and provided five assists, helping the Red Devils win the EFL Cup in February.

However, since the start of March, Fred has struggled to break into the starting XI and has had to settle for appearances from the bench. Neville believes the return of Christian Eriksen from injury and the emergence of Marcel Sabitzer were major factors in this.

Neville explained why he believed Erik ten Hag dropped Fred on The Overlap. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Doing what Arsenal did with the three in midfield that were attacking [was the wrong move]. We need to be a bit more [defensive]. Erik ten Hag doesn’t like doing this, he likes to dominate the ball, he likes to control the ball."

He added:

"He’s left Fred out for the last few months because he wants Eriksen. I’ve got a little bit of an insight into why Fred’s not playing, Sabitzer is playing because he can hold [the ball]."

Despite Ten Hag currently preferring Eriksen and Sabitzer over Fred in the starting XI, the latter has been instrumental in the Red Devils' success this season. He has helped Manchester United get to fourth in the Premier League table with 60 points to date. They are likely to qualify for the UEFA Champions League as they sit six points above fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with two games in hand.

Unai Emery is expecting to face a 'different' Manchester United in their upcoming clash

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has admitted he expects a very different Manchester United side compared to his two previous encounters against them this season.

Emery made his managerial debut for Aston Villa against the Red Devils on November 6, winning 3-1. Four days later, the latter exacted their revenge in the Carabao Cup, winning 4-2 to knock the Villans out of the competition.

Since then, Emery has done a brilliant job at Villa Park, helping Villa get to sixth in the league with 54 points. He spoke to the media during the pre-match press conference to give his thoughts on the upcoming clash against Manchester United. He said (via Birmingham Live):

"They are in the top four. United are usually there. They won the Carabao Cup, a trophy, and they will play in the final with the FA Cup. It’s a very good season for them."

He added:

"For us, it’s a good challenge. It’s a very different match compared to when I arrived here. Very different from the Carabao Cup when we lost there 4-2. It’ll be very difficult. We can face them and be very demanding. If we are doing it, we can have chances to take it."

Aston Villa face Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League tomorrow (April 30).

Poll : 0 votes