"I’ve got as much chance of being in charge" - Paul Merson urges Manchester United to part ways with Ralf Rangnick as manager 

Former Arsenal attacker Paul Merson has persuaded Manchester United to part ways with interim manager Ralf Rangnick. United dropped points again this weekend following their 1-1 draw against Southampton in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

Merson is not convinced by Rangnick's management and believes the Red Devils have hardly displayed any improvement under the German. Speaking on Sky Sports (via Sport Bible), the 53-year-old player-turned-pundit said:

"I’ve got as much chance of being in charge. I just don’t see it. I read something that said they have improved. I don’t see that. I don’t see the happiness there. I hear so much coming out of Man Utd, at the moment, which is just extraordinary. It never happened before and that’s my worry."

He added:

"I don’t see him being there and the way it is going at the moment, if they don’t get in the top four, I’d be shocked if he went upstairs. I know that was part of the deal, but I don’t think it’s a good thing. I think this needs to be nipped in the bud sooner rather than later at Manchester United."

Merson believes that big clubs like Manchester United should spend big on managers as well, just like they do on players. He said:

"You pay £70m to £80m for football players and some of them don’t even play. Why wouldn’t you break the bank for managers, if you need to get a manager out of a club. In my opinion, they are very important."

United appointed Ralf Rangnick on an interim basis following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November. The 63-year-old manager will be in charge until the end of the current season before taking up an advisory role within the club's hierarchy.

Manchester United are going through a patch of poor form under Ralf Rangnick

As things stand, the Red Devils aren't performing at the level expected of them under Rangnick. They are currently winless in three games across all competitions.

Manchester United suffered a shock exit from the FA Cup at the hands of EFL Championship side Middlesbrough. United did not manage to find a winner after 120 minutes and eventually lost the game in a penalty shootout.

Their form in the Premier League has also been below par recently. Rangnick's side have currently drawn two consecutive games in the league, against Burnley and Southampton. This has seen them drop out of the top four.

Manchester United are currently fifth in the standings, having accumulated 40 points from 24 matches. However, it is worth mentioning that sixth-placed Arsenal are currently only a point behind United and have two games in hand over them.

