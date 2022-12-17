“I’ve got all the respect in the world for Ronaldo, but Messi is something else” – Ex-Arsenal star offers opinion on GOAT debate

Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere has said that he has great respect for Cristiano Ronaldo, but Lionel Messi is 'something else'.

As always, both players were the cynosure of the media during the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Ronaldo and Messi endured contrasting fortunes at the tournament, though.

Ronaldo's Portugal were knocked out in the quarterfinals following a shock 1-0 loss to Morocco. The 37-year-old ended his campaign with just one goal (from the spot against Ghana in the group stage) and didn't start the two knockout games.

Ronaldo came under fire for his disappointing performances and was seen leaving the pitch in tears after the Selecao were eliminated as his World Cup dream ended in heartbreak.

Messi, meanwhile, will play in the final on Sunday (December 18) against France. He will look to guide Argentina to their third FIFA World Cup title in what will also be his final appearance in the competition.

Wilshere, who has played against both players, heaped praise on the Argentine, calling him the GOAT. In his article for The Sun, he wrote:

“The Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate has been raging throughout the World Cup, and I’ve got all the respect in the world for Ronaldo — but Messi is something else — his skill and intelligence are scary.”

Messi has been on top of his game in Qatar, scoring five goals and making three assists in six appearances. He has scored in all three knockout rounds.

He has broken numerous records along the way. That includes becoming Argentina's most prolific marksman at the World Cup with 11 goals and becoming the first player to provide assists in five editons. He's also jointly leading the Golden Boot race with France's Kylian Mbappe.

Having lost the 2014 final to Germany, Messi now has a shot at redemption. He will be keen to exorcize the ghosts of Brazil and lift the gold trophy at the Lusail Stadium tomorrow.

Messi could settle GOAT debate with Ronaldo by winning 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi would effectively put an end to the long-drawn GOAT debate with Cristiano Ronaldo should he win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Messi has accomplished everything with club and country, but the World Cup is the only major title conspicuous by its absence in his impressive trophy cabinet.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has also had a terrific career with club and country, but nothing would compare to the World Cup, the ultimate prize in football.

There's a general consensus that either player must win the FIFA World Cup to claim the 'greatest of all time' title outright. That debate could end tomorrow if Messi wins the gold trophy.

