Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has made a bold claim that his team are going to win their crunch PL clash against Liverpool, as reported by Fabricio Romano.

The Red Devils will travel to Anfield this weekend to face an in-form Liverpool side, who are currently top of the log with 37 points after 16 games. Ahead of the crunch clash at Anfield, Ten Hag believes that his team has what it takes to grind out a win at Anfield this weekend.

Speaking in an interview, as reported by Fabrizio via his official X handle, he said:

"I’ve strong belief I'm going to win and I will prepare the team in that way, that we're going to win. And why? Because it's based on our rules and principles in the game, and it's based on our game plan and then a strong belief in the quality of my players”.

Both teams have contrasting forms this season ahead of the crunch clash at Anfleid. Home side Liverpool are undefeated in their last five PL games. They have picked up four wins and one draw in those games.

Visiting side Manchester United, on the other hand, are having quite an inconsistent 2023–24 football campaign. The Red Devils have won three out of their last five league games.

Their most recent league game was a humbling 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth. United also bowed out of the UEFA Champions League after losing at home to Bayern Munich during the week.

It will be interesting to see how Manchester United will perform against Jurgen Klopp's men. The last time both teams met at Anfield, Liverpool won the game emphatically by 7-0 in March this year.

Transfer expert Fabrizo Romano believes that Manchester United won't sack under-fire head coach

The renowed Italian journalist has revealed that nothing much has changed as regards the fate of Ten Hag at Manchester United, despite the poor run of results.

The Red Devils boss has come under serious pressure in recent weeks following his side's below-par performances. The most recent was their exit from the Champions League.

Ahead of their crunch clash against Liverpool, Fabrizio reported that even a heavy defeat against the Reds may not cost Ten Hag his job as things stand. He made this known during a column (via Caughtoffside).

In his words:

“I know a lot of fans want to know if Erik Ten Hag will be sacked like previous managers if the Red Devils suffer a damaging defeat but I don’t have any information at all about this.

He continued:

“No signals are coming from United that this could happen — none at all, actually. It is a normal situation, and like Ten Hag has said — no changes at all.”

It will be interesting to see if Ten Hag can turn things around at United by picking up what will be a crucial win away to Liverpool at Anfield this weekend.