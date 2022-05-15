"I've heard big names" - Emmanuel Petit names 4 attackers he'd like to see at Arsenal this summer 

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has revealed that he would like to see the Gunners make a move for Wilfried Zaha and Allan Saint-Maximin.

The 51-year-old also stated that Mikel Arteta needs to source for alternatives in attack to boost their squad depth.

“I've heard big names as well, Jesus, Sterling, I really like Zaha, or even someone like Saint-Maximin from Newcastle. Martinelli is a very good player, just like Saka, but when they get injured, who's going to play on the left and right? There are no options, they need at least four players, at least two up front.”

Arsenal are currently engaged in a tight race for the top four with Tottenham. The Gunners fell to a harrowing 3-0 defeat away to their fierce rivals on Thursday, which put their UEFA Champions League aspirations in jeopardy.

Harry Kane's first-half penalty handed Spurs all three points in a narrow 1-0 home win over relegation-threatened Burnley on Sunday's early kickoff. The win took the Lily Whites two points clear of the Gunners in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification.

Mikel Arteta's side will have the opportunity to reclaim fourth spot if they claim maximum points away to Newcastle United.

Arsenal's transfer plans could hinge on a return to the UEFA Champions League

The Gunners need a return to the UEFA Champions League

Arsenal are set for a big summer of upheaval, particularly in attack. Eddie Nketiah and Alexander Lacazette will be out of contract in the next few weeks and have both been speculated to depart the club.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having departed the Emirates for Camp Nou in January, the Gunners could find themselves short of options in attack.

Gabriel Jesus has been strongly linked with a move to the capital and Erling Haaland's arrival at the Etihad lays further credence to these links.

Wilfried Zaha has also been a long-term link with Arsenal but any potential inroads into the transfer market could hinge on a top-four finish.

The Gunners were one of the biggest spenders in the league last summer and might not be able to afford another huge outlay in the coming window.

In light of this, securing UEFA Champions League football is of paramount importance, with the club's failure to qualify for the last five years taking a major hit on their finances.

Furthermore, a lack of Champions League football might dissuade potential transfer targets from making the move to the Emirates Stadium.

