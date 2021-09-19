“I’ve been through hell and back” – Manchester United star opens up on life at Old Trafford

Manchester United defender Phil Jones has opened up about injury problems and life while sidelined at Old Trafford. Speaking on the club's official podcast, the star shared the struggles of his difficult journey:

"[It’s been] tough. I think as a footballer, as a person, as a human being, that’s the lowest I probably ever felt in my life. You try and get a balance between football and family life but it was so difficult going home and trying to look after the kids."

"You’re there, but you’re not there, you’re not present. It’s nice to get that balance back. I think at first, I’ll be brutally honest, I found it really tough to watch football, just in general because you can’t do anything about it."

"You’re stuck, you’re off your feet. Coming into the training ground every day, it’s hard to get going because you’re going to be out for so long and I knew that getting the operation. But thankfully, I have a good team around me, family, friends, and I got through it."

Simon Stone @sistoney67 Phil Jones to play for @ManUtd U23s at Arsenal today. Really pleased for him. Deserves massive credit for work he has done to rehab from knee injury. Will take time but deserves to get his career going again. Phil Jones to play for @ManUtd U23s at Arsenal today. Really pleased for him. Deserves massive credit for work he has done to rehab from knee injury. Will take time but deserves to get his career going again.

Joining Manchester United a decade ago, the 29-year-old had become a consistent face in the club's defense after Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement. However, injury problems and poor form ensured that Jones struggled to appear in more than 20 Premier League appearances each season.

Since 2019, Phil Jones has notably made just eight appearances for Manchester United due to injury woes. Sidelined for the better part of the last two seasons, his slow recovery has seen him play in two recent games with United's Under-23 team.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗣 Solskjær: “Dean [Henderson] has trained well and we're looking to give him games with the Under-23s, same with Phil [Jones]. Hopefully they can get into the first team very soon.” [MU] 🗣 Solskjær: “Dean [Henderson] has trained well and we're looking to give him games with the Under-23s, same with Phil [Jones]. Hopefully they can get into the first team very soon.” [MU]

The towering centre-back also shared thoughts on his potential return to the first team. He most recently played for the Manchester United Under-23s during a 3-1 loss at the hands of Arsenal's Under-23 outfit. Having endured a nightmarish 20-month spell on the sidelines, Jones seems to be feeling much better:

"I'm feeling good at the minute. I've been through hell and back over the last couple of years. I struggled with my knee a little bit and there came a point where I thought enough was enough. Thankfully, I see the light at the end of the tunnel now, and I've been back training, played a few behind-closed-doors games and I'm feeling really good at the minute."

"It's so good to be back out training with the lads. I am enjoying being a footballer again. There's nothing that means more than for the managers, staff, coaches, players, to have your back. To feel really supported by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was a nice feeling. At the time, I needed that."

