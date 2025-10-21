“I’ve just got a horrible feeling” - Nicky Butt picks surprise club to win Premier League after Liverpool lose to Manchester United

Manchester United legend Nicky Butt has predicted the 2025-26 Premier League champions after Liverpool suffered a third straight league defeat on Sunday. The Reds dropped to fourth place in the standings after Manchester United claimed a 2-1 win at Anfield, attracting doubts over their capacity to retain the title.

Butt spoke on The Good, the Bad, and the Football podcast about this season's title favourites, and he named Manchester City as a surprise pick for the title. He revealed that his initial prediction was that the Reds would defend their title, particularly after their summer business. He pointed to Erling Haaland's form as a key factor, considering that Manchester City are also not at their best yet.

"I always thought Liverpool [would win the title this year] because of the size of the squad. Obviously Liverpool are having a hiccup now but when they get going, which they will do, no one will beat them. They’re a very, very good squad and the bench… the amount of forwards they’ve got. But I’ve just got a horrible feeling for City. [He’s (Haaland) scoring] in a so-called struggling team who aren’t firing on all cylinders. So that’s why I think they will [win the title]", he said (via Metro.co.uk).

Haaland has scored in 11 consecutive games for club and country this season, making him one of Europe's most in-form strikers. The Norwegian striker has found the net 11 times in eight appearances in the league this season and is topping the goal charts at this point.

Liverpool dethroned Manchester City to win the league title last season after the Cityzens won four titles in a row. Pep Guardiola's side sit in second place, three points behind leaders Arsenal and one ahead of the Reds in fourth place. They have not lost a league game since matchday three, when Brighton & Hove Albion defeated them.

Liverpool retain interest in Premier League star: Reports

Liverpool remain interested in signing Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi in 2026, as per reports. The Reds came close to signing the English defender in the summer, with some external factors eventually preventing the deal from going through.

Fabrizio Romano reports (via Football Transfers) that Arne Slot's side remain interested in Guehi but will only do business if he joins as a free agent. They are not looking to pay a fee to sign him in January despite the ACL rupture that has sidelined Giovanni Leoni until next year.

Marc Guehi has suitors from all over Europe, with clubs in England, Italy, and Germany all vying for his signature. He can sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club from January 1st, and will hope to resolve his future as soon as he can.

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More