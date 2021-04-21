"I’ve let you all down" - Liverpool owner John Henry offers apology for European Super League debacle

Current Premier League champions Liverpool decided to discontinue their involvement in the proposed breakaway European Super League yesterday. They were not alone and the other 5 clubs involved in the breakaway competition all decided to pull out of the ESL after the backlash from fans and the media.

After letting the fans down with their actions, many clubs have come out and publicly apologized to supporters. Liverpool owner John W. Henry apologized to Liverpool fans by releasing his statement on the club's official YouTube channel.

In the apology, Henry said:

“I want to apologise to all the fans and supporters of Liverpool Football Club for the disruption I caused over the past 48 hours."

🗣️ "I've let you down"



Liverpool owner John W Henry has apologised to Liverpool fans, Jurgen Klopp and the players after the attempted Super League breakaway — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 21, 2021

Liverpool owners apologise to players and manager

Nine hours after Liverpool put out a mere 47-word statement to express their withdrawal from the European Super League, John Henry took also offered an apology to the players in the team as well as manager Jurgen Klopp.

"Over these 48 hours, you were very clear that it would not stand. We heard you. I heard you. And I want to apologise to Jurgen, to Billy [Hogan, CEO], to the players and to everyone who works so hard at LFC to make our fans proud," said Henry.

In the apology video, Henry has backed all the Liverpool players and staff who run the club on a day-to-day basis. The owner also stated that the decision to join the European Super League had not been taken by the players and the manager.

Advertisement

“They have absolutely no responsibility for this disruption. They were the most disrupted and unfairly so. This is what hurts most. They love your club and work to make you proud every single day," said Henry.

Liverpool fans were quite vocal about the issue (photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

John Henry stated that he was the person solely responsible for dragging Liverpool's name into the mud and wants to get things right for fans in the future. The owner also said that he is well aware of the importance of fans to a football club particularly during difficult times. Henry ended the apology by saying:

"Again, I’m sorry, and I alone am responsible for the unnecessary negativity brought forward over the past couple of days. It’s something I won’t forget. It shows the power the fans have today and will rightly continue to have."

“If there’s one thing this horrible pandemic has clearly shown, it’s how crucial fans are to our sport and to every sport. It’s shown in every empty stadium," noted the Liverpool owner.

John W Henry's message to Liverpool supporters. pic.twitter.com/pHW3RbOcKu — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 21, 2021