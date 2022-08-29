"I've been a Liverpool fan ever since" – Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr names player who made him support the Reds

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has claimed that Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah turned him into a Reds supporter.

Salah, who joined the Merseysiders from Roma for an initial fee of £36.5 million in the summer of 2017, has become an influential figure both on and off the pitch over the years. The Egyptian has helped his current club lift seven trophies during his time at Anfield.

Since joining the Merseyside outfit, Salah has registered 159 goals and 64 assists in 259 appearances. Apart from his exploits on the pitch, the Egyptian is also well-renowned for his humanitarian work.

Speaking to ESPN, nine-time NBA champion Kerr revealed his admiration for both Salah and Liverpool. He elaborated:

"I started following the Premier League maybe five or six years ago and I had seen Mohamed Salah play and read about him. I was just so impressed by his character and what he had done in his hometown, helping to build a school."

He continued:

"I knew how beloved he was in Egypt, so I said: 'That's my guy!' I wanted to cheer for Mohamed Salah and when I found out he played for Liverpool, I said: 'OK, that's my team!' So, I've been a Liverpool fan ever since."

Kerr also talked about the similarities between football and basketball and commented:

"I met with Jurgen Klopp the other day, which was a great thrill. Watching the game, it's very similar in terms of concepts. Even though there's 11 players in soccer and only five in basketball, it's still very much a game about three people – whoever has the ball and whoever is closest to that player. It's all very similar."

Salah has contributed three goals and one assist in five matches across all competitions for the Reds so far this season.

Ian Wright makes Premier League title claim involving Liverpool

Speaking to Off the Ball, former Arsenal striker Ian Wright offered his opinion on the top two teams in the Premier League in recent years. He said:

"If it wasn't for Liverpool, this f*****g league would be s**t. Simply because Manchester City beat them on two occasions by one point and then they hammered them out of sight. If it wasn't for them, it would be a procession."

He added:

"[The Reds] are just a victim of the fact that they've been so good. There's no way they're mentally tired. It's just a case of a bad start for them and they're going to need to catch up quick."

The Reds will next be in Premier League action when they host Newcastle United on August 31.

