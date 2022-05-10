“I’ve been looking forward to this one for weeks” – Michael Owen delivers his prediction for north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham

Liverpool legend Michael Owen has given his verdict for the upcoming North London Derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, May 12.

The two sides are embroiled in a top-four race with the Gunners currently sitting in fourth and boasting a four-point advantage over Spurs.

With just three games of the Premier League season remaining, Antonio Conte's side will know that anything but a win is likely to see Arsenal cement fourth spot.

Michael Owen has spoken of his excitement ahead of the encounter, which will surely have huge implications for the top-four race.

Tottenham Hotspur drew with Liverpool on May 7 handing the initiative to Arsenal. Owen alluded to this, telling BetVictor:

"I’ve been looking forward to this one for weeks. Spurs may have dropped points at the weekend, but it was an impressive draw at Anfield. You can see what Conte is building, and they aren’t far away from being a very good side."

Arsenal made the most of Tottenham's 1-1 draw with Liverpool, beating Leeds United 2-1 the following day.

Owen has spoken of the importance that victory had in what is a closely-fought top-four race:

"For Arsenal, it wasn’t a classic performance, but the win over Leeds was vital in extending their lead over Spurs. Nketiah was in amongst the goals again, he looks a natural finisher."

The 2001 Ballon d'Or winner seems to be on the fence with both sides in good form at the later end of what has been a pulsating season:

"Even a draw would be a good result for Arsenal here. I think that’s what we will see. I’m leaning towards 1-1."

B/R Football @brfootball Arsenal will return to the Champions League with a win at Tottenham on Thursday 🤩 Arsenal will return to the Champions League with a win at Tottenham on Thursday 🤩 https://t.co/CvEnQHOatG

Tottenham Hotspur have to beat Arsenal

Antonio Conte needs all three points on Thursday

Tottenham know that their clash with the Gunners is a must-win game.

A draw means Spurs will need to win both their remaining games whilst requiring Arteta's men to lose one of their last two remaining fixtures.

The north London derby has been hostile over the years, with dramatic moments summing up what has been a hotly-contested rivalry. But this may be the most important derby contest in recent memory given how close both sides are to redemption.

Both London rivals have been in freefall in recent years, with the Gunners having dealt with a difficult time post-Arsene Wenger. If they finish in the top-four, it'll be the first time they have qualified for the Champions League since 2016.

The Spurs Express @TheSpursExpress



“Look, it’s Arsenal’s to lose but Tottenham on Thursday night, that will be hard for Arsenal.”



“I fancy 🎙| Gary Neville on the top four and the North London Derby:“Look, it’s Arsenal’s to lose but Tottenham on Thursday night, that will be hard for Arsenal.”“I fancy #Tottenham . I thought they were brilliant at Anfield.” 🎙| Gary Neville on the top four and the North London Derby: “Look, it’s Arsenal’s to lose but Tottenham on Thursday night, that will be hard for Arsenal.”“I fancy #Tottenham. I thought they were brilliant at Anfield.” https://t.co/O4H9xZmZJH

Meanwhile, Spurs' consistent changes in the managerial hotseat have led them to no real success.

Mauricio Pochettino has had the most success in recent years, taking the Lilywhites to the Champions League final in 2019 where they were defeated by Liverpool.

All eyes are on what promises to be a tantalizing north London derby on May 12.

