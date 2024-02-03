“I’ve loved watching him play” - Paul Merson expresses concern over Liverpool star ahead of Arsenal showdown

Paul Merson has warned Liverpool about managing Conor Bradley's minutes correctly ahead of the Merseysiders' trip to Arsenal on Sunday (February 4).

Bradley is enjoying a breakout season at Anfield in which he's shined when called upon. The Northern Irish defender has made nine appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and providing five assists.

The 20-year-old was superb in Liverpool's 4-1 win against Chelsea on Wednesday (January 31). He scored a brilliant goal and conjured up two assists as the Merseysiders easily swept aside the Blues.

Bradley spent last season on loan at EFL League One side Bolton Wanderers and impressed. He made 53 appearances across competitions, bagging seven goals and six assists.

Merson highlighted the difference in standards between the Premier League and the English third tier when touching on the full-back. He told Sky Sports (via TBR Football):

“He looks a good player. It’s just getting the right timing of giving him a rest in the team. He’s done so well but it’s so different from League One and now you’re in the Premier League, with the concentration levels."

Merson was full of praise for Bradley's ability but noted that he faces a difficult test against Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli:

"I’ve loved watching him play. Some of his passing, his intelligence, hes playing like a 26/27 year old. But, another hard game tomorrow against Martinelli."

The former Arsenal midfielder concluded by pointing out that Trent Alexander-Arnold is still Jurgen Klopp's first-choice right-back. The club's vice-captain had missed three of his side's games recently due to a torn lateral knee ligament:

"It’s just how long is it going to be when it’s just 45 minutes too much. The games he’s played in, and you’ve got Trent waiting to come in as one of the best in the business so it’s hard."

Liverpool are flying high at the top of the Premier League heading into Sunday's game against the Gunners. They hold a five-point lead over this weekend's opponents and it will be intriguing to see how Klopp uses Bradley.

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold hails 'outstanding' Conor Bradley ahead of Arsenal's visit

Trent Alexander-Arnold moved to praise Conor Bradley.

Klopp's troops have performed well despite Alexander-Arnold's absence. They thrashed Bournemouth 4-0 in the league and secured their place in the Carabao Cup final with a 3-2 aggregate win against Fulham.

Alexander-Arnold touched on his side's fine form during his time out of the team. He lavished praise on Bradley while speaking to Liverpool's official website:

"I think the lads, especially Conor as well, the performances he and the team have put in have been outstanding and kept that momentum up and kept our run going."

The Merseysiders face an Arsenal side that have bounced back from a disastrous run of results in December. Mikel Arteta's men have won their last two league games on the bounce.

PauL Merson predicts the result of Arsenal vs Liverpool and other PL GW 23 fixtures! Click here