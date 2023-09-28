"I've never dated Jude Bellingham" - Fashion model Asantewa Chitty rubbishes Real Madrid superstar rumors, confirms she's dating someone else

Professional model and lifestyle influencer Asantewa Chitty confirmed that she and Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham are not dating. In an Instagram story, she quashed rumors of a relationship between the two and confirmed that she was with someone else.

The story read:

I can't believe I'm having to address this after so long but I would like to make it clear that the rumours of me being in a relationship with Jude Bellingham are not true. I have never dated Jude. I am now in a happy relationship. I would appreciate it if these rumours came to an end. Thank you.

Multiple reports earlier this year claimed that the Real Madrid midfielder was in a relationship with Chitty since 2022.

Chitty is a model of Turkish and Ghanaian heritage and has over 22,000 followers on Instagram. Her travel and hotel review clips on TikTok have gained over 28 million views and 2.6 million likes.

The Sun also reported in July that Bellingham had an account on the celebrity dating app Raya.

Carlo Ancelotti names former Real Madrid midfielder as likely successor

Alonso has been great for Bayer Leverkusen.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti heaped praise on Xabi Alonso and earmarked him as a possible future head coach of the club.

Speaking ahead of the side's fixture against Las Palmas, the Italian stated that Alonso's understanding of the game made him a great managerial candidate. He said (via press conference):

"I had Xabi Alonso as a player," Ancelotti said in a news conference on Tuesday ahead of Madrid's LaLiga game with Las Palmas. "He has a high-level knowledge of football. He's doing very well with Bayer Leverkusen. He has that reading [of the game], that capacity."

Alonso has played under some of football's greatest managers, including the likes of Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho. He began his coaching career with Los Blancos' academy before a three-year stint with Real Sociedad.

In 2022, he was appointed as the manager of Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen and lifted the side from a relegation battle, securing a spot for Europa League qualification. This season, they are second in the table to Bayern Munich only on goal difference after five games.

Ancelotti also mentioned Raul and Alvaro Arbeloa, saying:

"I think one day -- for Raul [Gonzalez], for [Alvaro] Arbeloa, for Xabi Alonso -- their biggest wish is to coach Real Madrid and I want that for them because I know them all, I love them all. Let's hope that one day they can be Real Madrid coaches."

Raul currently serves as the manager for the reserve side RM Castilla, while Arbeloa is the manager of RM Juvenil A, the U-19 side.