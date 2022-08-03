"I've never experienced the speakers" - Arsenal star opens up on unique Mikel Arteta training experience with Liverpool's YNWA song

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has said that head coach Mikel Arteta's training methods are different to what he has experienced before under other managers.

Ramsdale, who joined Arsenal from Sheffield United for £30 million last summer, is set to feature in the "All or Nothing: Arsenal" documentary by Amazon. Comprising a total of eight episodes, the documentary captured the 2021-22 campaign of the Gunners on camera.

In an exclusive clip from the Amazon Prime documentary, Arteta was filmed playing Liverpool's famous You'll Never Walk Alone anthem through the speakers on the Arsenal training ground.

Amazon Prime Video Sport @primevideosport

The atmosphere at Anfield can be intense



So Mikel Arteta prepares his players by blasting out You’ll Never Walk Alone during training #AONArsenal EXCLUSIVE CLIPThe atmosphere at Anfield can be intenseSo Mikel Arteta prepares his players by blasting out You’ll Never Walk Alone during training EXCLUSIVE CLIPThe atmosphere at Anfield can be intense 🔥So Mikel Arteta prepares his players by blasting out You’ll Never Walk Alone during training 🎶 #AONArsenal https://t.co/CjBQ3Lsn3T

Speaking to Football London, Ramsdale said:

"I've never experienced the speakers before. I don't think they’ll be coming back out. We could all see what the method was, you know, it was one of those stadiums which if it gets on top of you it can be too much. But yeah, his team talks are definitely different."

The 24-year-old continued:

"I think he keeps it fresh because like you say, sometimes he's writing, sometimes he talks, sometimes he lets some of the lads talk. He keeps you engaged and he lets you into his life as well too. There's new things we’ve found out about him over the past year that you would never find out unless he wrote a book or something. Before games, I do feel very engaged with what he’s saying."

Speaking about Arteta, he said:

"It just shows you can go and speak to him. You have the fear factor as a young player. I've had different managers where I've had more fear than others and I still have the fear factor with him that if he pulls you for a chat, you're always thinking 'What's this about?'"

He added:

"But he's probably the most approachable one which I've had as well so when he has these snippets of his life you can relate to something which he's talking about which gives you a common interest or common conversation where you can just be relaxed and be yourself."

The first three episodes of the documentary are set to air on August 4.

Amazon Prime Video Sport @primevideosport



After losing their first three league games of 2021/22, Mikel Arteta delivered this emotional and powerful pre-match speech to his players 🗣



All or Nothing: Arsenal, coming to Prime Video on 4 Aug #AONArsenal EXCLUSIVE CLIPAfter losing their first three league games of 2021/22, Mikel Arteta delivered this emotional and powerful pre-match speech to his players 🗣All or Nothing: Arsenal, coming to Prime Video on 4 Aug EXCLUSIVE CLIPAfter losing their first three league games of 2021/22, Mikel Arteta delivered this emotional and powerful pre-match speech to his players 🗣All or Nothing: Arsenal, coming to Prime Video on 4 Aug 📺 #AONArsenal https://t.co/Y6mj3RpHOI

Mikel Arteta on more transfers at Arsenal

Speaking after a 6-0 win over Sevilla in a pre-season friendly, Arteta claimed he expects more signings. He told reporters (via GOAL):

"We are still hoping to do something else, if the market allows. You have seen some movement in the last few days as well. We want to get the perfect balance and the plan we wanted from the beginning. Whether we accomplish that or not is another story."

The Gunners are scheduled to open their 2022-23 Premier League campaign away from home at Crystal Palace on August 5.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far