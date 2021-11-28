"I’ve never heard anything so stupid in my life"- Harry Redknapp slams Manchester United’s ‘ridiculous’ decision to appoint Ralf Rangnick on interim basis

Former English footballer Harry Redknapp has called Manchester United's signing of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager 'stupid.' He said the right man is already at the job.

Manchester United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a humiliating 4-1 defeat against Watford in their Premier League clash last week.

The Red Devils appointed Michael Carrick as their caretaker manager after the sacking of Solskjaer. Carrick took charge ahead of an important Champions League clash against Spanish club Villareal.

United are rumored to have started initial negotiations with former Tottenham Hotspur boss and current PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino. However, Pochettino denied having any such offer from the English giants. He assured the media that he is more than happy at PSG.

Meanwhile, reports of United ready to bring in German coaching legend Ralf Rangnick as interim manager with special decision-making powers have started to come out. It was reported that Rangnick's appointment will be announced officially by the club after the work-permit related process is completed.

Ralf Rangnick already has an agreement to join as interim manager and then with ‘consultancy’ role starting from June 2022. Agreement in place between Manchester United and Lokomotiv Moscow for Ralf Rangnick. Deal will most likely be signed late this weekend. 🔴🇩🇪 #MUFC Ralf Rangnick already has an agreement to join as interim manager and then with ‘consultancy’ role starting from June 2022. Agreement in place between Manchester United and Lokomotiv Moscow for Ralf Rangnick. Deal will most likely be signed late this weekend. 🔴🇩🇪 #MUFCRalf Rangnick already has an agreement to join as interim manager and then with ‘consultancy’ role starting from June 2022. https://t.co/KlwokAGm5P

Speaking with The Sun Football about the development, Redknapp said:

"The fact United have brought in Ralf Rangnick as an interim to replace the interim, before they get the man they really want, is ridiculous. I’ve never heard anything so stupid in my life, whichever way you look at it."

The former Tottenham boss also spoke about United's reported number one target Mauricio Pochettino as full-time manager. He said:

"If they wanted Mauricio Pochettino, as we were led to believe, then there were ways and means to make it happen now. And if they had to wait for him, they shouldn’t have pushed Michael aside and put someone above him for a few months. What does that say? We’ve got no faith in you?"

Redknapp believes Michael Carrick will be a good manager for Manchester United

Michael Carrick started relative outcasts Jadon Sancho and Donny Van de Beek in his first game as manager against Villarreal in the Champions League. There were visible signs of improvement in supply from midfield.

Carrick won his first game as manager after Manchester United beat Villarreal 2-0 in Spain. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the opener while Jadon Sancho scored his first goal for United.

Harry Redknapp believes Manchester United have got a good 'footballing brain' in Michael Carrick. He stressed that they must give him time to reflect that on his prowess on the field. Redknapp said:

"The thing is, he [Carrick] knows United inside out. He’s got a great footballing brain — you don’t play the game how he did unless you understand it. If they need to bring in anyone before a manager was appointed, then get a coach alongside him, because they were a man down after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left."

He further added:

"They should have just gone for someone experienced, but let Michael run the show until then."

It will be interesting to see what position Carrick holds after Rangnick officially joins United next week.

