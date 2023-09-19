“I’ve never been one who complains, but that was intense!” – When Lionel Messi named surprise player as his toughest ever opponent

Footballing icon Lionel Messi once named RCD Mallorca right-back Pablo Maffeo as the toughest opponent he had ever faced.

This came after Barcelona's 3-0 win over Girona in La Liga back in 2017. Maffeo, who was on his third loan spell at Girona, was tasked with man-marking Messi. The then 20-year-old defender stuck to his task brilliantly, making sure the legendary forward didn't get on the scoresheet.

In 2020, Lionel Messi was asked to name the toughest opponent has faced in his career and he picked Maffeo. He also spoke about how he deals with man-marking, saying (via FourFourTwo):

"Man-marking doesn't bother me - you know that there will be tough matches and it can be strange to always have someone around you. In truth it hasn't happened to me that often. It doesn't bother me, but it is strange."

"Pablo Maffeo of Girona was the toughest man-marker. That was intense!"

He added:

"I've never been one who complains. I think physical contact and kicks are part of the game. I get more annoyed when I play bad and I get a little more angry. But if I'm not [playing bad], it's not a problem, it's part of the game and I don't take it personally."

Regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all time, Lionel Messi has faced many tough opponents over the years. Hence, his picking Maffeo is surely a big compliment to the Spaniard.

The right-back currently plies his trade for Mallorca and has played every minute of their five games this season.

Rafael Nadal once brushed off comparisons between Lionel Messi and Roger Federer

Just like the historic rivalry in football between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, tennis had Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer before Novak Djokovic's arrival. Hence, some fans and pundits drew parallels between the superstars of both sports.

Many regarded Nadal and Ronaldo to be similar due to their determination, tenacity, and power. Meanwhile, Messi and Federer were thought to be similar due to their elegance, apparent ease in their gameplay, and precision.

Nadal was once asked about these comparisons in an interview and he rubbished these claims, saying that players from different sports cannot be compared. He said (via The Sports Rush):

"There is no comparison possible. They are two completely different sports and the characteristics of Messi are not those of Federer nor those of Cristiano are mine."

Nadal is a known Real Madrid supporter and has often picked Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi. Federer, meanwhile, recently penned a heartfelt tribute to the Argentine legend.