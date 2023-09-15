“I’ve never seen anything like him” – Ex-Barcelona defender lavishes praise on Lionel Messi, makes feelings clear about Inter Miami transfer

Real Betis centre-back Marc Bartra has hailed Barcelona legend Lionel Messi ahead of his team's La Liga visit to Camp Nou on Saturday (September 16).

Bartra, who played for Barca between 2009 and 2016, has joined Betis this summer from Trabzonspor but is yet to make his competitive debut. During his near decade-long stint at the Camp Nou, the 32-year-old was largely a fringe player.

The defender made just 103 appearances across competitions, contributing six goals and as many assists.

Seven years after he left Barca, Bartra is on the cusp of his second debut with Betis, having previously played for them between 2017 and 2022. The Spaniard also has good memories of his former club Barca, especially their talisman Messi, telling SPORT:

"I've never seen anything like him; he's a spectacle."

Bartra also added that he's happy to see the Argentine enjoying at Inter Miami, whom he joined on a free transfer this summer:

"I'm glad he's happy in Miami, and also because of Busi and Alba, I talk to them often. And for 'Tata', who took good care of me at Barca."

Messi has hit the ground running in Miami, bagging 11 goals and five assists in 11 games across competitions. He also helped them win the inaugural Leagues Cup, the Herons' first-ever trophy in their short five-year history.

How did Lionel Messi fare at Barcelona?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is undoubtedly the greatest player to have played for Barcelona. During his illustrious 17-season stint at the club, the Argentine scored goals and won team titles and individual accolades galore.

Since his debut for Barcelona in the 2004-05 season, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner appeared 778 times across competitions, contributing an impressive 672 goals and 303 assists.

The Argentine won 10 La Liga, four UEFA Champions League and seven Copa del Rey titles. Messi won six of his record seven Ballon d'Or titles while playing at the Camp Nou. He enjoyed his most prolific season at the club in 2011-12 - considered one of the best seasons by any player at any club.

Messi bagged a scarcely believable 73 goals and 32 assists in 60 games across competitions, including the first (and only) 50-goal La Liga season in history.