“I’ve never seen anything like this" - Journalist makes incredible claim as thousands of Chinese fans gather to watch Argentina and Lionel Messi 

Journalist Gaston Edul was left stunned as fans gathered in Beijing to watch Argentina and Lionel Messi, who are on an Asia tour.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winners play Australia in Beijing before facing off against Indonesia in Jakarta. Fans have gathered in huge numbers to watch Lionel Scaloni's team. Speaking about the craze, Edul said:

“I’ve never seen anything like this since i’m covering Argentina; it didn’t happen like this in Qatar, neither in UAE, USA or Bilbao.”

Lionel Messi and co. played Panama and Curacao in friendlies after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They beat Panama 2-0, with Messi scoring a last-ditch free kick. Argentina's captain bagged a hat-trick in the 7-0 win against Curacao.

How long will Lionel Messi play for Argentina?

Lionel Messi 'completed' football when he led Argentina to glory during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Considering he's closing in on 36, the question may arise about how long the little magician will continue on the international stage.

Lionel Scaloni was quizzed on the topic. The La Albiceleste manager said that it's Messi's decision how long he wants to stick around. Scaloni previously said (via The Indian Express):

“Being in the next World Cup will be Leo’s decision; if his body can take it for me, he will be there.”

Messi remains a crucial part of the team and is perhaps their best attacking player. Moreover, his wealth of experience and leadership is important for the team as well. Scaloni previously touched down on that (via MARCA):

"He is a football leader; you can see that, but when he speaks, he says the right words. And I've never seen what he transmits to his teammates, not only as a footballer. In any person. It's difficult, I can talk about it, but people would have to experience what he transmits when he speaks."

Messi's presence can only influence the younger generation of Argentine football to reach greater heights. It remains to be seen how long he carries on at the international stage.

