"I've never seen it" - Journalist claims two Arsenal stars will not help Mikel Arteta win the Premier League title

Journalist Alex Crook believes that Arsenal's two options in the number nine position - Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus - aren't capable of helping the Gunners win the Premier League this season.

Nketiah and Jesus have been saddled with the responsibility of leading the attack for Mikel Arteta's team in the last two seasons. Last season, the Gunners came close to winning their first Premier League title in 19 years.

The Gunners' duo scored a combined total of 15 Premier League goals as Arsenal finished second in the league, behind Manchester City.

Arteta has once again showed faith in Nketiah and Jesus during the ongoing 2023-24 football campaign. The Gunners are in the second spot in the league table after eight games.

However, TalkSport journalist Alex Crook has expressed his doubts about the chances of the duo helping the north London giants win the league this season.

Crook also suggested that Arsenal should sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney if they want to challenge for the title. He said (via TBR football)

"I don’t think Arsenal will win the league with Nketiah or Jesus as their number nine. I think if they do get Ivan Toney and he can hit the ground running it gives them a great chance."

Crook continued:

“I’ve never seen it with Nketiah. In terms of being that top level striker, Champions League player, he’s got two goals in 25.”

It will be interesting to see if the Gunners will improve on their attacking options during the upcoming January transfer window.

How have Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus fared for Arsenal this season?

Nketiah coming on for Jesus against Crystal Palace - Premier League

Eddie Nketiah, the 24-year-old English striker, has featured in all eight of Arsenal's Premier League games this season, playing 572 minutes of league action. He has scored twice for the Gunners in the league, against Nottingham Forest and Fulham.

Gabriel Jesus, on the other hand, suffered a knee injury at the start of the season and missed Arsenal's first two league games. He has featured in the remaining six, playing 295 minutes and scoring once, during their 3-1 win over Manchester United.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping that his two front men can find the back of the net more regularly once club football resumes after the ongoing international break.