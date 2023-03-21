"I've never seen people so professional" - Evra reveals how Van Persie reacted to training at Manchester United after leaving Arsenal

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has revealed how Robin van Persie criticized Arsenal's work ethic in comparison to the Red Devils after he arrived at Old Trafford in 2012.

The iconic Dutch striker made a shock £24 million to Sir Alex Ferguson's side from the Gunners. He was a massive success, scoring 30 goals and providing 15 assists in his debut campaign with the Red Devils. He was a catlayst for Ferguson to bow out of Old Trafford with the Premier League title.

However, Van Persie spent eight glorious seasons at Arsenal before the move. He scored 132 goals in 278 games. The Dutch icon noticed a massive change in the level of training upon arriving at Manchester United. Evra detailed this in an interview with Rio Ferdinand on Vibe with FIVE:

"Robin, he'd say: "Patrice, I've never seen people so professional. Training the way you're training in the training session. He'd say he'd finish the training session, everyone is in the gym. Before training in the gym, after training in the gym."

Van Persie was particularly surprised by the work ethic of the players in comparison to his former Gunners teammates. Evra added:

"That's why he was like "when I was playing at Arsenal, I was still on the pitch and I'd see kids with convertible cars already going to Harrods or whatever."'

The former Netherlands international hadn't won the Premier League title with Arsenal. He won the Golden Boot twice, including his last season at the Emirates (30). Van Persie then finished top goalscorer again in the first campaign at Old Trafford (26). A move to Manchester United provided Van Persie with the title he desired.

Van Persie reveals reason he joined Manchester United from Arsenal

Van Persie wanted to play alongside serial winners.

Van Persie revealed that he made the move to Ferguson's side to play alongside serial winners and under the legendary Scottish coach. He told Premier League Productions in 2020:

"Ferguson made the difference for me in my choice to choose Manchester United."

He continued by alluding to the opportunity to play alongside proven winners such as Ryan Giggs, Michael Carrick, Paul Scholes, Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand:

"I really wanted to win and when I look at that team of Giggs, Carrick, Scholes, Vidic, Ferdinand they were all winners, they won it all. I was like ‘I want to be part of that’. I was in that period of my life where I felt like a winner but I wasn’t so I had to win. I needed to go to a team that knew how to win."

Van Persie only spent one season under Ferguson as the Scot retired in 2013. He left Manchester United in 2015 after falling out of favor with his former Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal, who later took the reigns at Old Trafford. 'RVP' is now in charge of Feyenoord's youth team and has been making casual visits to the Red Devils.

