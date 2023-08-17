“I’ve never been a woman of interest, everything I want, I provide myself” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister responds to gold digger claim

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro has never been the one to shy away from the public image, boldly speaking her mind at any given opportunity. Her outspoken personality is one of the reasons behind her immense popularity, with her opinions on football and players often initiating a debate among fans.

The Lisbon-born influencer is the older sibling of Cristiano Ronaldo, which has arguably been her primary claim to fame.

Aveiro has once again found herself in the news, following a cryptic post on Instagram, shedding some light on her ideologies.

Her post was captioned 'Euzinha', which translates to 'Little old me' in English. It featured Aveiro with her back towards the camera as well as some text written in her native language, Portuguese.

The text on the post read in English:

"I've never been a woman of interest, everything I want, I provide myself. The only thing I expect from anyone is character, respect, loyalty and consideration. The rest I work, I run after and conquer."

Aveiro possibly commented on the common notion that her growing popularity and social presence are mainly due to her connection with Cristiano Ronaldo.

She even replied to a comment on the post that read:

"It's unfair to call Pisceans gold diggers."

She wrote that the statement was, indeed, true. Born on March 10, Aveiro's sun sign is Pisces, explaining her total agreement with the said comment.

The 50-year-old social influencer has been featured in renowned Portuguese reality shows, including So Visto! and Fama Show. Many claim that Elma got the opportunity to star in the aforementioned shows only due to her world-famous brother.

Elma Aveiro has a track record of dissing Lionel Messi in favor of Cristiano Ronaldo

Apart from her social media influential activities, Elma Aveiro periodically lends support to her brother Cristiano Ronaldo at the expense of his arch-rival Lionel Messi.

The Portuguese influencer infamously posted an edited photo of Messi bowing down to her younger sibling in 2020. This came after Ronaldo's Juventus trumped Barcelona in a Champions League group-stage game.

The post was captioned:

"My king. The best ever. The pride of my life.."

She also lashed out at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, labeling it 'the worst of all time', following Cristiano Ronaldo's early exit from the competition. Portugal were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Morocco while Messi-led Argentina won the trophy.

Fans have often called out Aveiro for her hostility towards Messi, with many considering it to be of poor taste. Nevertheless, she continues to shower her brother with praise and support, with no signs of slowing down.