“I’ve had people reaching out to me back in May” – LAFC co-owner and Hollywood star Will Ferrell on request for tickets to watch Lionel Messi

LAFC co-owner Will Ferrell, who also happens to be a household Hollywood star, has revealed that he received requests for tickets for the clash against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami even before the Argentine officially joined the club.

Messi recently played in front of the packed out BMO Stadium in California as Inter Miami earned a 3-1 win against LAFC. Speaking about the craze for the game, Ferell said (via Mirror):

"There's really nothing quite like it. I've had people reaching out to me back in May. This is so cool for MLS, this is so cool LAFC and the entire league, it's great! It's a chance for the guys to really step up in this playoff atmosphere and kind of show he [Lionel Messi] may be one of the best players in the world but are we one of the best teams."

Superstars like LeBron James, Leonardo di Caprio, Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, Owen Wilson, and more were in the attendance for the clash against LAFC. While Messi didn't get on the scoresheet in the game, the Argentina captain provided two assists.

Messi's form for Inter Miami has been dazzling so far as he has amassed 11 goals and five assists in 11 matches for the Miami-based outfit. He has also helped Tata Martino's team win the Leagues Cup.

Owen Wilson shared his excitement at meeting Lionel Messi

Hollywood star Owen Wilson was excited to see Lionel Messi in the flesh during the MLS clash against LAFC and Inter Miami. Wilson, among many other megastars, was in the stands.

Speaking ahead of the game, the Wedding Crashers star barely failed to hid his emotions as he sounded starstruck. The superstar actor said about the prospect of watching Messi (via ESPN):

"Well, Messi is my favorite player in the world. So, I was so happy when Argentina won the World Cup. And I even met the announer that said, 'Campeones del mundo, Argentina, campeones del Mundo.' He starts crying. And I bet he'll announce the MLS USA kick-off. So, I was excited to meet him. But, I can't wait to see Messi in person tonight."

Lionel Messi's arrival has drawn a massive amount of eyeballs to the MLS. Fans are turning up in big numbers to watch the Argentine superstar live and it has certainly helped the grow the profile of the MLS.