“I've had some problems for three matches” - Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski shed more light on fitness amid injury concerns 

Barcelona superstar Robert Lewandowski weighed in on his fitness issues amid injury concerns in recent games. The Polish icon has been a regular for the Catalans despite these issues, contributing 35 goals and three assists in 40 outings across competitions.

Concerns were raised about Robert Lewandowski's fitness after the striker asked to be subbed off during Poland's 1-0 win against Lithuania in a World Cup qualifying clash (March 21).

Despite scoring, Lewandowski indicated some discomfort in his right calf and requested to be taken off. However, it appears that the injury was not a serious one as both the Poland coach and the striker himself assured fans of his fitness.

Speaking after the game (h/t Barca Universal), Robert Lewandowski said he had been feeling some discomfort for the last three games. However, things are better for him now.

"I’ve had some problems for three games, but today it was better. In the end, it was better to let it go, so that nothing would get worse. I think everything should be fine. I hope it’s not a big problem," the Pole said.

Robert Lewandowski has been in red-hot form for Barcelona this season under Hansi Flick, who he reunited with after their stint together at Bayern Munich.

The Polish legend is also leading the LaLiga Pichichi race with 22 league goals. His fitness is of utmost concern to the club as he'll be crucial for the Catalans' upcoming games, including their Champions League fixtures.

Barcelona centre-back Pau Cubarsi returns to the city after injury during international duty: Reports

According to journalist Toni Juanmarti, Barcelona centre-back Pau Cubarsi has returned to the city after picking up an injury during Spain's 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League quarter-final. Cubarsi will not take part in the second leg on March 23.

Cubarsi's knock on his right ankle led to major concerns for Barcelona as his presence is paramount for the LaLiga clash against Osasuna on March 27.

Inigo Martinez is also doubtful for the game and Ronald Araujo is to return late from the international break. Therefore, Pau Cubarsi appears to be crucial for Barca to continue their momentum in LaLiga.

However, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente confirmed after the game that Pau Cubarsi's injury was not serious. As per Juanmarti's report, there's a chance that Cubarsi could participate against Osasuna.

It remains to be seen whether he returns to full fitness in a week or if Hansi Flick risks including him in the starting XI after the injury scare.

