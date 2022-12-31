"I’ve been a real supporter" - Leicester City star Wout Faes' old quotes on Liverpool resurface after he scored two own goals at Anfield 

Leicester City center-back Wout Faes said in 2019 that his favorite club was Liverpool. Those comments have now reemerged as the Belgian defender scored two own goals in the league fixture between the two outfits at Anfield.

Faes said in 2019 (via HITC):

“I’ve been a real supporter of Liverpool since I was a child. I’ve been a few times and when you go to Anfield, it gives you goosebumps.”

ESPN FC @ESPNFC WOUT FAES HAS TWO OWN GOALS IN THE FIRST HALF 🤯 WOUT FAES HAS TWO OWN GOALS IN THE FIRST HALF 🤯 https://t.co/d0GWQ1sKZA

Liverpool secured a 2-1 victory over the Foxes on 30 December. However, not a single Reds player got on the scoresheet in the encounter. The Merseyside outfit went 1-0 down within the first few minutes of the game after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall slotted the ball past Alisson Becker.

In the 38rd minute, Trent Alexander-Arnold whipped in a dangerous cross from the right flank, which found its way into the back of Leicester's net after a deflection off Wout Faes.

Just seven minutes later, the Belgian center-back once again scored an own goal. Darwin Nunez's shot bounced off the post and Wout Faes' attempt at clearing the ball failed miserably as he inadvertently gave Liverpool the lead.

The final whistle blew with the scoreline at 2-1, gifting all three points to the Reds. It was surely a night to forget for Wout Faes.

After a somewhat lucky win over Leicester, Jurgen Klopp's side find themselves sixth in the Premier League table. The Merseyside outfit will next face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Monday (2 January).

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers defends Wout Faes after scoring two own goals against Liverpool

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers came to Wout Faes' defense after the game against Liverpool. The English manager believes it was an unfortunate night for the Belgian defender, while insisting that Faes recovered in the second half.

Rodgers said (via talkSPORT):

“(The first one) is a decision you make as a defender in the game. There is no real trouble, the ball is coming into Danny’s hands but as a defender you make those decisions. But since he has been with us he has been absolutely brilliant. He normally makes the right decisions. It was just freakish and he has been unfortunate with the second one also."

He added:

“It is obviously disappointing for him, more with the first one, but he is a really strong character. He has been at the World Cup but didn’t play a minute so it might take him a few games to get his rhythm back. He has shown the level he can get to. Tonight was unfortunate for him but I thought he responded brilliantly in the second half.”

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 2 - Wout Faes is the fourth player with two own goals in a single Premier League game, after Jamie Carragher (1999, Liverpool vs Man Utd), Michael Proctor (2003, Sunderland vs Charlton) and Jonathan Walters (2013, Stoke vs Chelsea). Accomplice. 2 - Wout Faes is the fourth player with two own goals in a single Premier League game, after Jamie Carragher (1999, Liverpool vs Man Utd), Michael Proctor (2003, Sunderland vs Charlton) and Jonathan Walters (2013, Stoke vs Chelsea). Accomplice. https://t.co/KXuyFExLtP

