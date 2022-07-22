“I’ve been really impressed with their performances in pre-season” – Aston Villa manager Gerrard explains what makes Manchester United ‘different’ under Ten Hag

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has talked about how Manchester United look in better shape since the arrival of new manager Erik ten Hag. Villa take on the Red Devils in a pre-season friendly on July 23 at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.

Steven Gerrard expressed his excitement at facing off against a new manager in the Premier League. The Aston Villa boss also stated that Manchester United's performances in the pre-season showcase how they are doing things differently under Erik ten Hag compared to last season.

Speaking to the press ahead of Villa's game against Manchester United in Perth, Steven Gerrard said (via the club's official website):

“I’m looking forward to the environment. I’m looking forward to competing against a new manager (Erik ten Hag) in the Premier League. I’ve been really impressed with their performances in pre-season."

He added:

“We’ve watched all the games they’ve played and they seem in a better place. There are a lot of positive things coming out of their camp, which is different from last year."

Gerrard believes their pre-season game against the Red Devils will go well towards their preparations for the 2022-23 Premier League season:

“I was impressed with him before he arrived with the work he did at Ajax. For me and the players, the stage is set. It’s the perfect rehearsal for us two weeks out [from the Premier League starting].”

Aston Villa have played two friendly games in Australia ahead of their match-up against Manchester United. Villa secured two 1-0 wins, against Leeds United and Brisbane Roar respectively.

United, on the other hand, played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) twice, beating Melbourne Victory 4-1 and Crystal Palace 3-1. Prior to their tour of Australia, the Red Devils secured a 4-0 victory over rivals Liverpool in a pre-season friendly in Bangkok, Thailand.

When do Manchester United and Aston Villa face each other in the Premier League?

The first Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Aston Villa will take place on November 5, 2022, at Villa Park. The reverse fixture will be played at Old Trafford on April 29, 2023, which will be towards the end of the season.

Last season, Aston Villa secured a narrow 1-0 win over United at Old Trafford early into the season. Their second encounter at Villa Park ended in a 2-2 draw.

The Red Devils, however, did knock Steven Gerrard's side out of the FA Cup last time around. They secured a 1-0 win in the third round to end Villa's journey in the cup.

